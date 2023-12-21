Truth, Investing, and Freedom

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Moderna and Pfizer Disclosed to NACI Adverse Events Rate Par with Canada’s Violent Crime Rate
I recently posted a comment on Byram Bridle’s Substack explaining why the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) number of reports on Adverse Events…
  
Lex Acker
37

May 2024

Employment Insurance Commission Defrauded Canadians By At Least $12.9 Billions
ArriveCan and MedicaGo Scandals are Petty Crimes, Mere Distractions, Compared to the EI Commission Abuse of Powers
  
Lex Acker
Globex Mining (GMX:TSX) – Gold Nugget for Freedom-Loving Billionaires
Free of Wokeness and Value-Destroying ESG Nonsense
  
Lex Acker

March 2024

BC Regional Districts Case Study – Regional District of Central Kootenay
Regional District of Central Kootenay Treats Property Owners Like ATMs
  
Lex Acker
1

February 2024

Canadian Senate Recognized the Wrongs of Medical Coercion in June 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Harmfulness Entering the Mainstream News and Politics
  
Lex Acker
2
Adrian Dix’s Claim of Hiring 708 New Family Docs over the Last Year is Dubious
Dix’s Family Physician Count is Inconsistent with CPSBC
  
Lex Acker
3
Bonnie Henry’s Vaccination Mandate Caused Harm to the Municipal Pension Plan
BC Pension Data: At Least 10.8% of the Health Sector was Terminated by the End of 2021
  
Lex Acker
2

January 2024

Canada Lost at Least $152 billions of Economic Activity Due to the Pandemic
GDP levels had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels when coercive vaccine mandates were introduced
  
Lex Acker
33

December 2023

Coercive Vaccine Mandates Were Predicated on Economic False Pretences
Truckers Vindicated by Statistics Canada Employment Data
  
Lex Acker
1
Dead People Donated Inordinately to the BC NDP
Elder Financial Abuse: BC NDP Targeting Little Old Ladies
  
Lex Acker
5

November 2023

Investing in the Lumber Industry for the Truth and Freedom Loving Investors
Paid Lumber Duties Held in Trust by the US Department of Commerce is an Embedded Binary Option
  
Lex Acker

October 2023

How I Became an Anti-Vaxxer in Q3 2021
Excess mortality from Canadian Obituaries
  
Lex Acker
7
© 2024 13758958 Canada Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture