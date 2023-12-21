Truth, Investing, and Freedom
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Moderna and Pfizer Disclosed to NACI Adverse Events Rate Par with Canada’s Violent Crime Rate
I recently posted a comment on Byram Bridle’s Substack explaining why the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) number of reports on Adverse Events…
23 hrs ago
•
Lex Acker
155
Share this post
Moderna and Pfizer Disclosed to NACI Adverse Events Rate Par with Canada’s Violent Crime Rate
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
37
May 2024
Employment Insurance Commission Defrauded Canadians By At Least $12.9 Billions
ArriveCan and MedicaGo Scandals are Petty Crimes, Mere Distractions, Compared to the EI Commission Abuse of Powers
May 6
•
Lex Acker
14
Share this post
Employment Insurance Commission Defrauded Canadians By At Least $12.9 Billions
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Globex Mining (GMX:TSX) – Gold Nugget for Freedom-Loving Billionaires
Free of Wokeness and Value-Destroying ESG Nonsense
May 4
•
Lex Acker
1
Share this post
Globex Mining (GMX:TSX) – Gold Nugget for Freedom-Loving Billionaires
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
March 2024
BC Regional Districts Case Study – Regional District of Central Kootenay
Regional District of Central Kootenay Treats Property Owners Like ATMs
Mar 18
•
Lex Acker
10
Share this post
BC Regional Districts Case Study – Regional District of Central Kootenay
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
February 2024
Canadian Senate Recognized the Wrongs of Medical Coercion in June 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Harmfulness Entering the Mainstream News and Politics
Feb 26
•
Lex Acker
12
Share this post
Canadian Senate Recognized the Wrongs of Medical Coercion in June 2021
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Adrian Dix’s Claim of Hiring 708 New Family Docs over the Last Year is Dubious
Dix’s Family Physician Count is Inconsistent with CPSBC
Feb 22
•
Lex Acker
10
Share this post
Adrian Dix’s Claim of Hiring 708 New Family Docs over the Last Year is Dubious
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Bonnie Henry’s Vaccination Mandate Caused Harm to the Municipal Pension Plan
BC Pension Data: At Least 10.8% of the Health Sector was Terminated by the End of 2021
Feb 6
•
Lex Acker
7
Share this post
Bonnie Henry’s Vaccination Mandate Caused Harm to the Municipal Pension Plan
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
January 2024
Canada Lost at Least $152 billions of Economic Activity Due to the Pandemic
GDP levels had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels when coercive vaccine mandates were introduced
Jan 22
•
Lex Acker
134
Share this post
Canada Lost at Least $152 billions of Economic Activity Due to the Pandemic
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
33
December 2023
Coercive Vaccine Mandates Were Predicated on Economic False Pretences
Truckers Vindicated by Statistics Canada Employment Data
Dec 21, 2023
•
Lex Acker
11
Share this post
Coercive Vaccine Mandates Were Predicated on Economic False Pretences
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Dead People Donated Inordinately to the BC NDP
Elder Financial Abuse: BC NDP Targeting Little Old Ladies
Dec 10, 2023
•
Lex Acker
16
Share this post
Dead People Donated Inordinately to the BC NDP
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
November 2023
Investing in the Lumber Industry for the Truth and Freedom Loving Investors
Paid Lumber Duties Held in Trust by the US Department of Commerce is an Embedded Binary Option
Nov 12, 2023
•
Lex Acker
1
Share this post
Investing in the Lumber Industry for the Truth and Freedom Loving Investors
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2023
How I Became an Anti-Vaxxer in Q3 2021
Excess mortality from Canadian Obituaries
Oct 23, 2023
•
Lex Acker
8
Share this post
How I Became an Anti-Vaxxer in Q3 2021
freedomandinvesting.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
© 2024 13758958 Canada Inc.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts