Canadian Senate Recognized the Wrongs of Medical Coercion in June 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Harmfulness Entering the Mainstream News and Politics
Medical Coercion in Canada
In June 2021, the Canadian Senate released part I of a report titled “Forced and Coerced Sterilization of Persons in Canada”. The following quotes are from that report.
p. 11: “According to the international nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch, “[f]orced sterilization occurs when a person is sterilized after express…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Truth and Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.