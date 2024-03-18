BC Regional Districts Case Study – Regional District of Central Kootenay
Regional District of Central Kootenay Treats Property Owners Like ATMs
The purpose of this financial research and analysis exercise into the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) of British Columbia is to support grassroot initiatives in aligning the management of the RDCK with the reality of its constituents and to awaken people to the financial abuses and mismanagement committed by local governments. What’s discu…
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