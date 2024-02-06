Bonnie Henry’s Vaccination Mandate Caused Harm to the Municipal Pension Plan
BC Pension Data: At Least 10.8% of the Health Sector was Terminated by the End of 2021
Municipal Pension Plan (MPP)
*** This post concerns a predominantly women-based, very large, unionized, active and retired workforce of 421000+ members in British Columbia: 12% of Registered BC Voters.1 ***
“Membership in the Plan is open to all eligible employees of a municipality, school district, college, health service organization, police and fire fig…
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