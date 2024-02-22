Adrian Dix’s Claim of Hiring 708 New Family Docs over the Last Year is Dubious
Dix’s Family Physician Count is Inconsistent with CPSBC
Adrian Dix is British Columbia Minister of Health under the BC NDP provincial government. On Feb 9th, 2024, state propagandist CTV News Vancouver reported that there were 4289 family physicians working in BC as of December 2022, and 4997 as of December 2023, an increase of 708 or 16%.1 Their single source is BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix.
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