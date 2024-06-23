I recently posted a comment on Byram Bridle’s Substack explaining why the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) number of reports on Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs) suddenly dropped on April 3rd, 2021 compared to March 25th, 2021. On April 3rd, 2021, the BC CDC started disseminating to the general public COVID-19 AEFIs whereas before that date, AEFIs were not discussed with the public.

From April 3rd, 2021, and onward, the BC CDC narrowed its definition of AEFIs and that’s what caused AEFI data disseminated to the general public to be significantly understated. I made that finding within 3 hours of digging into the 1300+ pages FOI request package that Byram was writing about. I posted my comment. My social media exploded immediately after that. I didn’t anticipate at all the public interest in this topic.

Since the public is interested, buckle up, I have more to say on AEFIs.

National Advisory Committee on Immunization

National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is a committee of experts part of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). NACI issued an Advisory Committee Statement (ACS) on December 23rd, 2020, on the use of COVID-19 vaccines and communicated it to Bonnie Henry, Chief Medical Officer of British Columbia, Monika Naus (BC CDC) and dozens of other bureaucrats on the same day. NACI’s ACS can be found on p. 143 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013.

NACI’s Frequency Categories of Adverse Events

On p. 162 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013, NACI defines “Very common” and “Common” adverse events:

Very common: 10%+ of vaccinees

Common: 1% to less than 10% of vaccinees

On p. 163 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013, NACI defines “uncommon”, “rare”, and “very rare” adverse events:

Uncommon: 0.1% to less than 1%

Rare: 0.01% to less than 0.1%

Very Rare: less than 0.01%

These frequency categories of adverse events are expressed in NACI’s summary of a somewhat very narrow range of AEFIs.

The grid above is on p. 198 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013. Note that none of the AEFIs that NACI discusses have a Rare or Very Rare rating. The absence of “very rare” events is explained by the clinical trial population size, but the clinical trial population size is big enough to monitor for “rare” adverse events, yet they’re not discussed. Pfizer’s infamous 5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS document shows 9 pages of Adverse Effects of Special Interest. There’s no mention of any Severe or Serious Adverse Events.

In Appendix D, NACI’s narrow range of discussed adverse events, omitting Severe Adverse Events, is a reckless act tantamount to fraud.

NACI Has No Data on the Reduction of Transmission from Pfizer or Moderna

About Pfizer’s reduction of transmission on P. 183 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013, this is what NACI’s data say about the Pfizer vaccine:

About Moderna’s reduction of transmission on P. 187 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013, this is what NACI’s data say about the Moderna vaccine:

NACI admits that evidence is absent on the reduction of transmission for both vaccines. Vaccine mandates were predicated on the reduction of transmission.

NACI’s Quantified Knowledge of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Severe Adverse Effects (SAEs)

In NACI’s Recommendations on the use of COVID-19 Vaccines, appendices A and B discuss the frequency of Severe or Serious Adverse Effects for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines respectively.

Pfizer

About Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, on P. 184 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013, NACI has data distinguishing between Severe Adverse Events and Life-threatening events after 2 doses. NACI stated this:

First observation, the “placebo” group SAE’s frequency is not 0% but of the same order of magnitude as the vaccine group. This means that the “placebo” group did not receive a real placebo but a substance that is similarly as toxic as the vaccine. A placebo, like a saline solution, should be harmless and not have any Severe Adverse Events.

To explain why the placebo group has SAEs not close to 0% but slightly less than the vaccine group, I suspect the placebo group was simply injected with a lesser dose of the vaccine or with a substance similar to the vaccine without the mRNA. The purpose of this scheme would be to produce relative measures of efficacy to pass regulatory approval.

Second observation, the percentages can also be expressed in per 100,000 population statistics:

Moderna

About Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, on P. 184 of BC FOI request # HTH-2021-11013, NACI has data on SAEs after 1st and 2nd dose. NACI stated this:

With Moderna, similarly to Pfizer, the first observation is that the “placebo” group SAE’s frequency is not 0% but of the same order of magnitude as the vaccine group. The difference in SAE frequency between the vaccine and the placebo group of Moderna is even narrower than with Pfizer’s. Again, this means that Moderna’s “placebo” group did not receive a real placebo but a substance that is similarly as toxic as the vaccine.

Tying It Together with The BC CDC SAEs

Circling back to Byram Bridle’s observations on the BC CDC SAEs reporting.

Comparing what NACI knew from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s disclosure to PHAC versus the BC CDC’s monitoring of SAEs, one can reasonably conclude that the BC CDC is most likely committing fraud by using a very narrow definition of SAEs to protect and pursue a political agenda.

On April 5th, 2021, in Canada, the COVID-19 estimated cumulative excess deaths per 100,000 people was a mere 41.5 per 100,000 or 0.0415%. It’s obvious that disseminating SAE rates of the COVID-19 vaccines greater than the COVID-19 excess mortality would automatically demonstrate that the cure is worse than the disease. The public would not have accepted the vaccine. That’s why the BC CDC and NACI had to commit fraud. The political agenda required it.

Conclusion

We’re dealing with government criminality. The federal and provincial governments mandated vaccines on the premise of reduction of transmission and they never had any data supporting that. I call that a criminal abuse of power.

About 80% of Canadians took these unsafe and ineffective shots. My gut feeling is that about 40% took it willingly and the other 40% were coerced. All who received it were, at the very least, deceived. The best way to put these disclosures in proper context is to compare them to Canadian crime statistics. In 2021, Canada’s police-reported violent crime rate was 1323 per 100,000 population.

The magnitude of the COVID-19 vaccines SAEs is commensurate and comparable to Canada’s violent crime rate.

From this table summarizing NACI’s knowledge of the frequency of SAEs when it strongly recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccines and comparing with Canada’s police-reported violent crime rate, we can conclude that Canada knowingly deployed and assaulted its population with a bioweapon to pursue a political agenda, not a public health agenda.

Currently, the public’s fear, anger, indignation, and attention are directed at foreign conflicts. I suspect that will abruptly flip when, in the near future, in some jurisdictions, mainstream news or other mass messaging systems will broadcast something like: “The COVID-19 vaccines are harmful and did not protect against COVID-19. Please remain calm…” This will spread to neighboring jurisdictions. Then, parents will flip when they realize that they were deceived into harming their children. That’s when the shit hits the fan.

I’m not apprehending nukes, famine, global armed conflicts, eating bugs, digital currency enslavement, another pandemic, or some other fear-mongering narrative. I see a great purge of an entrapped web of malfeasance operating at every level of government, across the non-profit and the private sectors transnationally.

The strongest antidote against inflation and erosion of living standards that has never been deployed is a great purge of bureaucracies and the dismantling of webs of corruption.

The mainstreaming of COVID-19 vaccine harmfulness will fuel demand for drastic anti-corruption measures. That’s on the horizon.

“The only way out of this geo-political and cultural shitshow that the world is in is to love the truth more than yourself. If you don’t, you’ll keep suffering from great delusions.”