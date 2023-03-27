Why subscribe?

For now, I write about corruption and politics. If you’re awake to what has happened to humanity, then that has consequences on what you do with your investments. Soon, I’ll be writing about that and proposing investments that are aligned with those views.

You’re interested in getting original research on sound investments, investment approaches, and avoiding bad investments. I’ll publish original factoids, investigative works and cultivate a worldview that is more accurate than the legacy financial and mainstream medias.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.