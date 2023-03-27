Truth, Investing, and Freedom

For now, I write about corruption and politics. If you’re awake to what has happened to humanity, then that has consequences on what you do with your investments. Soon, I’ll be writing about that and proposing investments that are aligned with those views.

You’re interested in getting original research on sound investments, investment approaches, and avoiding bad investments. I’ll publish original factoids, investigative works and cultivate a worldview that is more accurate than the legacy financial and mainstream medias.

- Investigative works, sound investable ideas and investing situations better avoided for the freedom lovers and truth seekers. - Signs of corruption and fraud red flags - Expressions of conservative values

Lex Acker

Financial analyst specialized in markers of financial reporting fraud, other financial inappropriate behaviors. I write about investing for conservative lovers of freedom, politics, and exposing corruption.
