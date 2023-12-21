Hard Economic Data Speaks the Truth

In August 2021, the Liberals announced the finishing of the fight against Covid-19 with covid vaccines. This was a deception. As far as the economy and workplaces were concerned, covid was already over. This is made evident using Statistics Canada employment data.

Let’s look at various employment data series to understand whether there was a pandemic economically speaking. Here’s the employment rate.

In Q3 2021, when the vaccination mandates came on, Canada’s employment rate had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels of 2016 at around 61%. Then by February 2022, at the time of the Trucker convoys, the employment rate had fully recovered to immediate pre-pandemic level of Feb 2020 at 62.2%.

The following chart is Canada’s Unemployment Rate.

1 – In October and November 2021, the unemployment rate had fallen to 6.6% and 6.2%, which are around the pre-pandemic level of 2016 of 6.4%.

2 – By January and February 2022, at the time of the Trucker Convoys, the unemployment rates were at 5.4% and 5.3%, which were below the immediate pre-pandemic level of January and February 2020 of 5.7% and 5.5%.

3 – At the beginning of the vaccine rollouts in Jan 2021, the unemployment rate had already fallen to 8.5% which is the peak of the Great Financial Crisis of 2009.

The following chart is Canada’s Employment Levels measured in millions.

We see that the maximum damage to employment levels measured as the difference between February 2020 (19.2 million) and April 2020 (16.1 million) was a maximum net loss of 3.1 million full- and part-time jobs combined.

We see that when the vaccine mandates were put on in Q4 2021, the employment levels were at 19.4 million slightly higher than in February 2020 at 19.2 million.

Then by February 2022, during the Trucker convoys, employment levels were at 19.6 million which was higher than ANY pre-pandemic levels. The Truckers were right. The Truckers didn’t represent a fringe minority with unacceptable views, the Truckers represented the majority who had already returned to work. Trudeau lied again.

These rates show us that at the time of the vaccination mandates, as far as employment data was concerned, the alleged pandemic was already over. People had gone back to work to pre-pandemic levels. There never was an occupational health and safety issue with any workplace because the employment data shows that workers had already returned to work.

Predicating vaccination mandates on the need to provide safe workplaces was a deception.

You can believe the covid vaccine was safe and effective all you want, but here, I’m not even touching the issues of safety and efficacy of the covid vaccines. On a strictly economic basis, there never was an economic need to vaccinate anyone and there was no real risk either from the unvaccinated because the majority had gone back to work.

Assembling the Elements of False Pretence

“Section 361(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada defines false pretence as a representation of a matter of fact that is knowingly false and intended to induce someone to act on it.”

Representations of a Matter of Fact

In 2021, the Trudeau government positively asserted that the covid crisis was still going on, people needed protection at work, that businesses weren’t back to pre-pandemic levels and that public spaces were unsafe: “To finish the fight against COVID-19, protect people at work, ensure businesses can get back up to speed, and, most importantly, make sure our kids can safely return to school, we need to do everything we can to keep public spaces safe.”

The Trudeau government represented that the on-going fight against covid needed to be finished with vaccines while trumpeting their allegiance switch to globalist agendas with “build back better” within the same headline. The Liberals made that part of their 2021 snap election campaign.

Trudeau’s main false pretence was that covid-19 was still economically relevant, that workplaces required higher vaccination levels to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Employment data clearly shows that workplaces had already returned to pre-pandemic levels when the vaccine mandates were put on and were deemed safe by working Canadians who had returned to work.

Knowledge of Falsity

The Trudeau government knew very well that this was false because their own data from Statistics Canada clearly shows that the economy had fully recovered in terms of employment rate, unemployment rate and employment levels. This is neither negligence nor a mistake.

The knowledge of falsity is proven by the government’s presumed awareness of its own employment data.

Fraudulent Intent to Induce Persons to Act

Businesses acted on the Liberals false pretences that covid wasn’t over, disinformed by Trudeau that their workplaces were unsafe, implemented vaccination mandates which caused them to terminate their non-compliant employees. Causing damages to otherwise valuable employee-employer relationships.

Individuals, who were otherwise unwilling to take the vaccine, under the coercive threat of loss of employment took the vaccine.

These false representations caused private and public employers to impose and coerce their workforce into unwillingly undergo a medical procedure in exchange for the financial incentive of remaining employed.

The intent to manage and exit the economic covid crisis ONLY with a vaccine was formulated and publicly admitted as early as Apr 9th, 2020. “This is the new normal, until a vaccine is developed,” Trudeau said. At the onset of the pandemic, regardless of the evolution of the economic impact of the pandemic, the Trudeau government had already decided that vaccination was the only way out.

False Pretence - The Rationalization Component to the Fraud Triangle

The Fraud Triangle

“The fraud triangle developed by Cressey in 1953 is a model for explaining the factors that cause someone to commit occupational fraud. It consists of three components which, together, lead to fraudulent behavior: Perceived unshareable financial need, Perceived opportunity and Rationalization (Cressey, 1973). Cressey’s fraud theory explained why trust violators commit fraud and was widely used by regulators, professionals and academics.”

· Pressure/Motive/Unshareable Financial Need: “Pressure, as illustrated by Cressey Donald in 1953, is the incentive that could motivate an individual to be involved in fraud. The pressure could result from personal problems, such as financial pressures or addiction pressures, or from the work environment. Management or other employees may find themselves offered incentives or placed under pressure to commit fraud. For example, remuneration or advancement is significantly affected by individual, divisional, or company performance, individuals may have an incentive to manipulate results or to put pressure on others to do so. Pressure may also come from the unrealistic expectations of investors, banks, or other sources of finance (Gupta, 2015).” · Opportunity: “Pressure creates the motive for the crime to be committed, but the employee must also perceive that he has an opportunity to commit the crime without being caught. This Perceived opportunity constitutes the second element. In Cressy’s view, there are two components of the perceived opportunity to commit a trust violation; general information and technical skill. General information is simply the knowledge that the employee’s position of trust could be violated. Technical skills refer to the abilities needed to commit the violation. These are usually the same abilities that the employees need to have in order to obtain and keep his position in the first place.” · Rationalization: “The third and final factor in the fraud triangle is the rationalization. Cressey pointed out that rationalization is not an ex post facto means of justifying a theft that has already occurred. Significantly, rationalization is a necessary component of the crime before it takes place; in fact, it is the part of the motivation for the crime. Because embezzler does not view himself as criminal, he must justify his misdeeds before he ever commits them. The rationalization is necessary so that the perpetrator, can make his illegal behaviour intelligible to himself and maintain his concept of himself as a trusted person.”

Trudeau rationalized that the only way out of the pandemic was with vaccines. He consciously made the decision to impose vaccine mandates regardless of natural immunity, the non-severity of the alleged covid illness and the absence of measurable and significant excess mortality attributable to covid before the vaccine rollout. In fact, Denis Rancourt proved that the excess mortality came during the vaccine rollout.

Fraud Diamond Theory

“Wolfe and Hermonson (2004) argued in their research that perceived pressure or incentive might exist along with an opportunity and a rationalization to commit fraud, fraud is unlikely to take place unless the fourth element is present; capability (capacity).”

Capability: “A person’s position or function within a company may give him or her the ability to create or exploit an opportunity for fraud not available to the others. According to Wolfe and Hermonson (2004) fraudster also has the necessary traits and abilities to be the right person to pull it off and that this person has recognised this particular fraud opportunity and can turn it into reality. Wolfe and Hermonson identified important observable traits related to individuals’ capacity to commit fraud.

Those threats include;

(a) authoritative position or function within the organization

(b) intelligence to exploit the accounting and internal control system

(c) ego and confidence

(d) capability to effectively deal with stress.”

Trudeau checks (a), (c), and (d). As for (b), the intelligence required to pull this deception can’t be attributed to Trudeau, but to his WEF handlers and cabinet ministers.

Other Motives to Conceal the Economic End of the Pandemic

Another component of the fraud triangle, the pressure/motive/unshareable financial need, that the Trudeau government has is their budget of 2021 and their switched allegiance to the WEF and globalist ideologies requiring massive financing.

The Budget of 2021

In April 2021, Freeland said that the budget was about “finishing off the fight against Covid”. As soon as covid is over, the budget becomes moot. Employment statistics were clearly showing that in 2021, the economy was recovering fast. In April 2021 employment levels had already recovered to 2018 levels. The relevance of the budget was at risk with the economic end of the covid pandemic. The 2021 budget was predicated on a false pretence.

Trudeau’s Cabinet Allegiance to Globalist Ideologies

Before digging into that idea: Vaccination Coercion is Real, Measurable and 20% Non-Compliance was Expected.

Frauds being willful acts of deceptions have concealment mechanisms. When public officials use the language of “choosing not the be vaccinated”, they are concealing the fact of coercion. One of the best proofs of coercion is the threat of punitive actions by Trudeau against public servants who exercise their constitutionally protected right to safety and security of the person. The CBC stated: “Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said today the government will demand that virtually all federal public servants get a COVID-19 shot — and warned of workplace repercussions for those who defy the rule.” This is coercion with threats of financial punishment in its purest form. It’s an admission.

Vaccination coercion is actually quite easy to prove and measure. It’s essentially the difference between the achieved vaccination rate minus the vaccination rate without coercive measures. For example, Russia (except the city of Moscow) never had any covid mandates. The covid vaccination rate of Russia is 55%. In Canada we are at 80%+. Trudeau coerced at least 25% of Canadians. Good luck governing a country when 25% of the population has an axe to grind. Obviously, this also makes Vladimir Putin less of a dictator than Trudeau.

In the BC Government Has Captured BC Nurses' Union (BCNU) post, I demonstrated that in British Columbia, in 2013 a vaccinate-or-mask influenza prevention policy caused the BC Healthcare workers influenza vaccination rate to jump to 80% in 2013 from 35% in 2012 in one year alone. So, vaccination coercion is real, and it works. Governments know that they can force a population’s compliance with punitive measures. The 2012 influenza vax-or-mask policy of BC was deemed to be punitive in 2019 and rescinded. The good news is that the influenza vaccination rate of healthcare workers has plummeted below 50% in 2023. If that was ever a public good, then Bonnie Henry with her still on-going covid vaccine mandate has effectively caused a loss of public trust.

Having established that vaccination coercion is real, since the vaccine mandates were not motivated by a need to protect workplaces, I propose that the true motive was based on the known expectation that at about 20% of the workforce would not comply and that the expected non-compliance with a vaccination mandate would give the opportunity to public employers to justify terminating a significant portion of their workforce and reallocate the saved payroll to the funding of globalist ideologies.

The Trudeau government has pledged allegiance, not to the King, but to the WEF and other globalists interests. The vaccine mandates in the public sector and the extending of the pandemic crisis beyond its real end are nothing less than the embezzlement and diversion of public funds for the financing of a Great Reset. Klaus Schwab wrote: “… the pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future.”

A great reset requires financing, it won’t come out if thin air. The financing of the Great Reset comes from the embezzlement of budgets of governments penetrated by the WEF. This is why the covid pandemic was a “narrow window of opportunity”. The vaccine mandates allowed to extend the narrow window of opportunity.

The “finishing off the fight against covid” is a euphemism for the embezzlement of government budgets for other purposes than covid. This embezzlement of the budget expresses itself via a series of scandals each growing in magnitude.

· ArriveCan App: $54 millions · Medicago Plant-based vaccine: $323 millions · Green Slush Fund: $1 billion · In an upcoming post, I’ll circle back to the BE Memo and dress it up with numbers that will dwarf the green slush fund scandal: $42B to $100B+...

We are governed by criminals.