How I Became an Anti-Vaxxer in Q3 2021
Excess mortality from Canadian Obituaries
Before I tell my story, this is where we are today:
Oct 21st, 2023 - Rapid Reversal of Public Opinion on Covid-19 Vaccine Safety
Sept 17th, 2023 - COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere
October 2023 - Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports of DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines
October 20th, 2023 - Health Canada’s startling admission conf…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Truth and Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.