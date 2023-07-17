At Least 4762 (9.7%) Missing Nurses Because of the STILL ON-GOING Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates for BC Healthcare Workers
Resulting from Bonnie Henry’s PHO, BC is missing 7% of the nurses that it should have in 2022
Real Numbers Don’t Lie, But Public Officials Did and Still Do
My specialty is in detection of financial reporting fraud and deceptive mechanism. I think and process information like a prudent investor does. I have my own religion and it’s not scientism. Data speaks for itself, and truth doesn’t need to be protected by censorship. The government acti…
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