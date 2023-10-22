Rapid Reversal of Public Opinion on Covid-19 Vaccine Safety
A Gold Mine of Political Capital
With the covid-19 vaccine rollout, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published surveys of various proclaimed false “health misinformation” statements, and it measured what percentage of Americans believes them as definitely, or probably true. KFF is essentially measuring covid narrative dissidence (wrong-think or thought crimes). I think KFF or its f…
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