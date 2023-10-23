What is the Swamp?
A Civilizational Disease and a Fifth Column
Why write a post about the Swamp? It’s a much talked about murky concept. I hope to bring more clarity to it. As a result of the covid global coup d’état, the world is waking up. A growing proportion of the public has lost trust in government, media and especially in the medical establishment. Thousands of freedom groups rose around the world, each…
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