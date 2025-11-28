From Coercion to Collapse: How BC’s Vaccination Policy Lost Its Frontline Clinicians
Part 2 – When Doctors Opt Out: The Canary in the Coal Mine
In Part 1, we saw how the vaccinate‑or‑mask policy created the appearance of consensus. High coverage numbers sat on top of stigma and pressure, not durable trust.
In Part 2, we turn to the people whose behavior should tell us most about the program’s real credibility: physicians, nurses, and management.
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