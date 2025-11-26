From Coercion to Collapse: How BC’s Vaccination Policy Lost Its Frontline Clinicians
Part 1 – Building a House on Coercion
In late 2012, BC launched what it called an “influenza prevention policy” for health‑care workers in acute‑care facilities.1 The promise was simple: higher influenza vaccination coverage among staff would protect vulnerable patients.
The means were not so simple.
Under the policy, hospital staff had two choices each flu season:
Get the flu shot, or
Wear a ma…
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