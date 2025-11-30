From Coercion to Collapse: How BC’s Vaccination Policy Lost Its Frontline Clinicians
Part 3 – Missing Data, Missing Trust: Rebuilding After a Vote of No Confidence
In Part 1, we saw how BC’s flu policy built an impressive‑looking house on the foundation of coercion.
In Part 2, we watched how the house began to crack—from the inside out—once physicians and nurses started quietly voting with their sleeves.
Part 3 brings the story together:
What happened to overall coverage when the pressure eased?
How did physicians, nu…
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