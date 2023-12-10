Dead People Donated Inordinately to the BC NDP
Elder Financial Abuse: BC NDP Targeting Little Old Ladies
I believe at least 10% of the government employees subjected to the covid-19 vaccination mandate either retired early or were fired. At least 30% of the still employed government employees took the covid shot out of coercion, not conviction. They are victims of assault. That’s an army of people with an axe to grind against the government. One of the…
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