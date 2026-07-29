Truth and Freedom

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
Jul 29Edited

Bottom line UNION bosses will take care of themselves (some in cash, considerations or prizes) and throw the membership under the bus. Teachers unions are the lowest of these reptiles.

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rjt
Jul 30Edited

Thank you for continuing this series. I would like to contribute some nuanced commentary.

1) The mandates for non-unionised professionals in hospitals were announced some months before the "last chance" for HEU and other HA employees. Professionals outside hospitals were not then subject, but those working in hospitals were required to submit to injections or forfeit hospital privileges.

2) BC NDP Bill 36 , "The Health Professions Act", corrected the omission. Henceforth any health profession licensee is required to submit to any injection or treatment deemed necessary by his or her professional college or surrender the licence (but, cunningly, the requirement appears to continue for life for any registrant at the time Bill 36 was proclaimed!) Additionally, Bill 36 transforms " regulatory colleges" into creatures nominated by the Minister of Health; previously college board members were elected by registrants with a few appointments of lawyers and social activists by the Minister.

3)As noted, hospital privileges were subject to compliance with and submission of proof of injection with Covid shots. Having cleaned out my locker on Oct, 25, 2021, I was contacted in early November, 2021, by Dr. Bruce Campana, of VIHA administration, and offered the opportunity to regain my privileges by accepting the "one shot only" J&J preparation. He seemed unimpressed or unaware of its reputation when I referred to it as a "clot-shot." Recall that it was subsequently generally withdrawn due to this collateral damage and publicity.

4)Canada, intentionally, or as a consequence of federal incompetence, did not obtain enough Covid shots (and sent PPE to China!) to follow the tested injection sequence for the various experimental shots. it has subsequently been shown that Health Canada did not even understand the composition of the injected materials. This formed a natural experiment, and I recommend Dr. Marian Laderoute's June article, doi.org/10.36922/GTM025370071, for an expert analysis. The chemistry and immunology are a bit deep but the review of post-injection deaths and the reduced mortality in Canada compared to the UK and USA because of delayed supplies and random mixing of shots is important. Dr. Laderoute is a retired Health Canada immunologist and her Substack, <hervk102.substack.com>, does have an easier treatment of the material.

5) Most crucially, it was known for some years before 2020 that there were effective treatments for coronaviruses; the shots were imposed as "military countermeasures" managed by defence entities with public health as implementation instruments. By early 2020 the demographics of Covid-19 risk were evident and protective levels of Vit. D had been described. Ethical physicians who understood this and managed patients with early treatment schemes had almost zero mortality. In India the management of Covid in Uttar Pradesh with early treatment versus the injection programme in Tamil Nadu should have been enough to inform even the least observant medical system. Hospital protocols with remdesvir (previously demonstrated 50% mortality in Ebola trials, a mere 33% death rate with Covid) and intubation were observably toxic. See <c19early.org> for a curated and commented accumulation of research from the start of the plandemic.

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