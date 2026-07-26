Truth and Freedom

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rjt's avatar
rjt
Jul 26

1) The data on influenza shot coverage may be questioned. In the hospital the response "I gave at the office" was sufficient to be noted as injected. This explains why the Covid shots were jealously and zealously reserved to Public Health in BC, even to the point of recruiting amateurs to give injections.

2)I became increasingly suspicious of the Cochrane studies as time went on. The meta-analyses were constructed with selection criteria which virtually guaranteed that only positive (pharma-supported) studies were included. Dr. Peter Gotzsche, one of the Collaboration founders, has been purged for expressing opinions and publishing against the mainstream (pharma) narrative.

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
Jul 26

And gvt wonders why we have a loss of trust in our institutions...all of our institutions.

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