BC Healthcare Workers & Political Discrimination Series

In the spring of 2021, the BC Government commissioned a snapshot of COVID-19 vaccination uptake among its healthcare workers. The results were striking — not because the rates were low, but because they were already high. Very high. High enough that, by any conventional public health standard, the workforce had already reached the threshold at which coercion becomes difficult to justify.

Those results did not appear in a press release. They surfaced only because someone asked for them.

The Vaccination Data

At page 480 of Freedom of Information request HTH-2022-21074 — a BC Ministry of Health records release — an appendix titled “Vaccination Rate by Union as of April 12, 2021” sets out vaccination uptake broken down by union and by employment status (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 480). “Active” is the government’s own term — it refers to employees who had worked within the previous three months, the people actually delivering patient care. The date matters: April 12, 2021 was six full months before the October 14, 2021 mandate that would cost thousands of workers their livelihoods.

Figure 1: BC Healthcare Worker Vaccination Rates, April 12, 2021 (by employment status) Source: FOI HTH-2022-21074 (BC Ministry of Health), p. 480, Appendix A.

Among active workers — the people in contact with patients — every single group already exceeded the World Health Organization’s widely referenced 70% vaccination threshold (World Health Organization, 2021). The BC Nurses’ Union stood at 86%. The Health Sciences Association at 89%. Ambulance paramedics (CUPE 873) at 88%. Resident Doctors of BC at 96%. Medical staff at 91%. Even the two lowest groups — the BC Government Employees’ Union at 81% and the Hospital Employees’ Union at 73% — sat above the WHO target. These were not the numbers of a reluctant or hesitant workforce. They were the numbers of a workforce that had, overwhelmingly and voluntarily, already chosen vaccination before coercive measures were even floated publicly.

The Detail the Headline Rate Concealed — Who the “Inactive” Were

The same table contains a second story, visible only when the data is broken out by employment status. The inactive employees — those who had not worked in the previous three months — were vaccinated at dramatically lower rates: 50% at the BCGEU, 49% at the HEU, 61% at CUPE 873, 63% at the HSA, 64% at the BCNU. Because these lower-vaccinated inactive workers were folded into the “all employees” totals, the combined rates (BCNU 83%, HEU 69%, BCGEU 74%) sat below the active-workforce rates. The headline number was being dragged down by a population that, by definition, was not at work.

This is not a statistical footnote. It reframes what the mandate actually captured. “Inactive” employees are the workers on maternity leave, on short- or long-term disability, on medical or personal leave — people who were not in hospitals, not in long-term care facilities, and not in contact with a single patient. They posed no transmission risk to anyone, because they were not present. Yet the October 14, 2021 order reached them too: an inactive nurse on maternity leave faced the same vaccinate-or-be-terminated choice as a nurse working a full ICU rotation.

A measure genuinely aimed at protecting patients from workplace transmission would have had no reason to compel a worker who was not in the workplace. That the order swept in the inactive as well as the active fits a pattern that recurs throughout this series: no exemptions, no carve-outs, no recognition that risk varies with circumstance. The design was not calibrated to transmission risk. It was calibrated to universality — everyone, regardless of whether they could plausibly infect anyone.

The Margin Was Tiny — And Shrinking

By the time the mandate was issued on October 14, 2021, the BCNU vaccination rate had climbed further still. The mandate was therefore targeting, at most, the four to nineteen percent of workers in each union who had not yet been vaccinated as of the spring, a number that had continued to shrink on its own through the summer and fall under impending threat of coercion.

Given rates already this high, the marginal epidemiological benefit of coercing the remaining sliver of the workforce was, at best, negligible. The public health literature is clear that above a certain coverage threshold, the incremental protection gained from each additional percentage point of uptake diminishes sharply because of herd immunity. British Columbia was not trying to move its workforce from 40% to 70%. It was trying to move it from the low-to-mid 80s to something closer to 100 — and it was willing to remove thousands of experienced healthcare workers, during a staffing crisis, to do it.

It is worth sitting with the implication of that math. A mandate justified as a public health necessity was, in practical terms, aimed at a residual group that had already shrunk on its own and would have continued to shrink through ordinary persuasion. The remaining unvaccinated workers were not a growing hazard; they were a diminishing minority within a workforce that had already reached, and surpassed, the coverage level the WHO had set as its goal. Whatever the order was designed to accomplish, closing a dangerous immunity gap was not a plausible description of it — because, on the government’s own figures, no such gap existed.

The Rates Only Climbed From There

The April 2021 snapshot was not a high-water mark. The same FOI release tracks the numbers forward through the year, and every measurement — across every population the government cared to count — sat far above the WHO benchmark long before the order took effect:

Figure 2: Vaccination Rates Already Achieved Before the Mandate Took Effect

Figure 2: Vaccination Rates Already Achieved Before the Mandate Took Effect

Source: FOI HTH-2022-21074 (BC Ministry of Health), pages as noted. WHO benchmark: ~70%.

By the government’s own records, healthcare workers were 88% covered with at least one dose in June (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 473) and 96% fully vaccinated by November 2, 2021 (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 613). Long-term care staff — the workers closest to the most vulnerable patients — stood at 96% with one dose and 91% fully vaccinated by October 9 (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 525). Even the general public 12 and over had reached 85% by late October (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 634). There was no population, at any point in the second half of 2021, sitting below the threshold the WHO had set as the goal. The mandate was imposed on a province that had already met, and exceeded, the target it was ostensibly meant to reach.

The Data That Did Not Exist

If the vaccination-rate data was the numerator of the government’s case, the transmission-risk data was supposed to be the denominator — the evidence that unvaccinated workers actually endangered patients. That evidence, it turns out, did not exist in the government’s files.

On November 10, 2021, Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP filed a Freedom of Information request on behalf of BC physicians, seeking records showing “the risk of unvaccinated and vaccinated hospital physician staff spreading SARS-CoV-2 to patients and other medical staff” — the precise claim used to justify the mandate (Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 5). The request specified a date range of March 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021, covering the entire period leading up to the order.

On February 10, 2022, the BC Government replied that “although a thorough search was conducted, no records were located in response to your request” (Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 9).

No records. The central factual premise of the October 14, 2021 order — that unvaccinated healthcare workers posed a transmission risk to patients — was never supported by any data held by the Province. The government had the vaccination-rate data, in detail, broken down by union and employment status. It did not have the transmission-risk data. It issued the mandate anyway.

There is a further significance to who received that “no records” answer, and when. The Doak Shirreff request, and the reply confirming that no transmission data existed, were addressed to and known by the office of the Attorney General, David Eby on March 2nd 2022. The response predates Dr. Henry’s eventual decision not to proceed with a firm mandate for physicians — the “more nuanced, risk-based approach” examined later in this series. In other words, the government’s senior legal officer was on notice, in writing, that the evidentiary foundation for mandating regulated health professionals in private settings such as family doctors was empty before that mandate was quietly abandoned. The chronology suggests the weakness of the grounds was understood at the top, and acted upon selectively — softened for one group while the terminations of unionized workers, imposed on the same absent evidence, were left to stand.

An Admission From Inside the System

This gap was not hidden even at the time. On October 31, 2021 — one day before the 3,325 workers were placed on leave — Dr. Patty Daly, Chief Medical Health Officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, said publicly that the mandatory vaccination policy “was not designed to prevent transmission but rather to create an incentive to improve vaccination coverage and get higher vaccination rates” (as cited in Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 2).

Read in the context of the missing transmission data, Dr. Daly’s statement is a remarkable admission from a senior public health official. The policy was not designed to prevent transmission. It was designed as an incentive — a lever to push vaccination coverage higher among a workforce that was already above 90%. That is a compliance objective, not an infection-control objective, and one of the province’s most senior health officers said so out loud, on the record, the day before the terminations began.

The Surveillance Data

By early 2022, the picture had grown more complicated still. The BC Centre for Disease Control’s own surveillance data for the period January 25 to February 24, 2022 showed that vaccinated persons accounted for 81% of COVID-19 cases, 68% of hospitalizations, and 71% of deaths in the province during that window (as cited in Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 3).

By June 22nd 2022, the proportion of vaccinated persons increased to 82%, vaccinated hospitalizations increased to 77% and vaccinated death increased to 83%.

This is not an argument that the vaccines did not work, and it should not be read as one. When the overwhelming majority of a population is vaccinated, the majority of cases will necessarily occur among the vaccinated — that is simple arithmetic, not evidence of failure. But it does undercut the specific premise on which the mandate rested: that vaccinated persons were meaningfully less likely to transmit the virus, and that unvaccinated workers therefore posed a distinct and quantifiable danger to patients. The surveillance data offered no support for that premise, and the government’s own files, as the FOI response confirmed, contained nothing that did.

The Hospitalization Surge That Never Came

The other pillar a mandate of this severity would need is a hospital system in crisis — a surge of admissions so far beyond normal that extraordinary measures became defensible. A separate freedom of information release, HTH-2022-20589, contains BC’s hospitalization and ICU figures going back to 2015. The numbers do not describe a surge.

Figure 3: BC Hospitalizations and ICU Stays, 2015–2022

Source: FOI HTH-2022-20589. The 2021/22 figure is an extrapolation of the four-month actual (×3).

The FOI captured only the first four months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, so the full-year figures shown for 2021/22 are an extrapolation — the four-month actual multiplied by three. That is an inference, not a measured total, and it is labelled as such here. But even taken at face value, the projection is telling. The extrapolated 470,154 hospitalizations for 2021/22 sit roughly 2% above the pre-pandemic 2019/20 peak of 460,091 — an increase smaller than BC’s population growth over the same period. The extrapolated 40,062 ICU stays are actually about 1.1% below the 2019/20 figure of 40,525. And the first full pandemic year, 2020/21, saw fewer hospitalizations (431,006) than any pre-pandemic year in the table (BC Ministry of Health, 2022a).

Whatever else was happening in BC hospitals in 2021, the aggregate admission and ICU data do not show the kind of system-wide inundation that could independently justify removing thousands of workers. The surge that would have supplied the missing rationale is simply not in the province’s own numbers.

What the Physicians Told the Government

There is one internal document that states the point more plainly than any outside critic could. On page 473 of the same FOI release sits a briefing note prepared for Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Minister of Health Stephen Brown. It reads:

COVID-19 vaccination rates among health authority HCWs are relatively high. As of June 1, 2021, 88% of all HCWs have received at least their first dose vaccine. However, the Ministry does not have access to the COVID-19 vaccination rates for those in non-health authority or private facilities. Recent media reporting of outbreaks occurring in long term care facilities — even after vaccines were offered — has caused concerns from providers around the public’s trust in their facilities. Physicians are observing that when a long-term care (LTC) facility’s staff vaccination rate is lower than 80% and residents’ vaccination rate is lower than 90%, then an outbreak is still possible. Therefore, although the overall rate is high, specific facilities could be at risk depending on their vaccination rate. (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 473)

Two things follow from this note, and both cut against the mandate. First, by the government’s own count, 88% of health authority healthcare workers had received at least a first dose by June 1, 2021 — four months before the order, and already well above the 80% staff-vaccination threshold that the note attributes to physicians as the level at which outbreak risk becomes meaningful. On the physicians’ own stated benchmark, the workforce had already crossed into the safe zone. Second, the note frames the residual concern not as a workforce-wide transmission emergency but as a facility-specific issue — “specific facilities could be at risk depending on their vaccination rate.” That is an argument for targeted, facility-level attention, not for a province-wide vaccinate-or-terminate order applied uniformly to every worker regardless of their site’s actual coverage.

The briefing note is, in effect, physicians telling the government that the general rate was already high enough and that risk was localized and manageable. The order that followed did the opposite of what that advice implied: it ignored the threshold physicians had identified as sufficient and imposed a blanket requirement anyway.

The Outlier

There is one more piece of context that frames all of this. By March 2022, every other Canadian province — Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador — had either lifted its vaccine mandates or announced plans to do so (Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 4). British Columbia was the only province without a plan to follow suit.

The question that follows is unavoidable: what data was British Columbia relying upon that every other Canadian government had examined and concluded was insufficient? If the evidence for continuing to mandate vaccination for healthcare workers was compelling, BC was uniquely positioned to point to it. It never did. Instead, it defended the mandate in the language of “public confidence” — a phrase that appears repeatedly in the government’s own materials — rather than in the language of epidemiology.

What the Numbers Establish

The record, assembled from the government’s own disclosures, is internally consistent. The government knew the vaccination rates were already high — well above the WHO target — six months before it acted. It knew, or should have known, that it held no records demonstrating a transmission risk from unvaccinated workers. One of its senior medical health officers publicly described the policy as an incentive rather than a transmission-prevention measure. And it stood alone among Canadian provinces in refusing to lift the mandate even as the evidentiary basis for it evaporated.

The BC government had the numbers. It did not show them, and it did not need them to reach the conclusion it had already reached. The next post examines where that conclusion came from — an arbitration decision from 2015 that produced a finding the order’s author, Bonnie Henry, has never, as far as the public record shows, addressed.

References

BC Ministry of Health. (2022a). Freedom of information request HTH-2022-20589 [Hospitalization and ICU records, January 1, 2015 – July 31, 2021]. Government of British Columbia. https://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2022-20589.pdf

BC Ministry of Health. (2022b). Freedom of information request HTH-2022-21074. Government of British Columbia. https://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2022-21074.pdf

Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP. (2022, March 2). Letter to the BC Ministry of Justice and Attorney General re: expanding vaccine mandates. https://www.scribd.com/document/886877023/AGBC-Expanding-Vaccine-Mandates-2022-03

World Health Organization. (2021, October). Strategy to achieve global COVID-19 vaccination by mid-2022. https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/strategy-to-achieve-global-covid-19-vaccination-by-mid-2022