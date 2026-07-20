Truth and Freedom

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rjt's avatar
rjt
Jul 20

1) Patty Daly was recorded at a meeting stating that the intent was to coerce staff (my phrasing.)

2) BC NDP Bill 36 took care of any cleanup of resistance by empowering "Health" Colleges to impose any desired injections.

3) Every assessment ignores the existence of well-proven effective treatment protocols for Covid; I saw Dr. Didier Raoult's hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin report from Marseille in April or May, 2020.

4) There is not enough shame in the universe for those who promoted injection of pregnant women, especially in VIHA and BC, the birthplace of Dr. Frances Kelsey.

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Nick Walsh's avatar
Nick Walsh
Jul 20

This is incredibly detailed stuff, Lex. Excellent work.

You know, and as I'm reading it, I'm thinking: and all this is over a vaccine product that should never exist in the first place. Its very genesis was illegal, immoral and subversive. But this material is going to be very handy once we have Bonnie Henry in the prisoner's box in handcuffs. The evidence will bury her.

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