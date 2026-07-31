BC Healthcare Workers & Political Discrimination Series

Before an order of the BC Provincial Health Officer takes effect, it must state its factual justification. The October 14, 2021 PHO included a series of “Whereas” clauses — the legal premises on which the order rested (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a). These clauses are not boilerplate. They are the documented reasons why Dr. Bonnie Henry believed it was justified in terminating the employment of any healthcare worker who did not comply with the vaccine mandate.

The convention is old and serious. A recital clause — the “Whereas” — is where a legal instrument sets out the facts and findings that authorize what follows. Courts and tribunals treat recitals as an order’s own account of why it exists. If those recitals do not survive contact with the evidence, the order loses the factual scaffolding that makes it lawful. That is why the five clauses below matter: they are not rhetoric appended to the operative text. They are the findings of fact on which the Provincial Health Officer staked her authority to end thousands of careers.

Each one is a testable proposition. And each can now be measured against two independent bodies of evidence: the documentary record that has emerged through Freedom of Information disclosure and tribunal decisions, and the private diary of Dr. Anthony Fauci — NIAID Director and chief medical adviser to the President of the United States — released by Senator Rand Paul’s Senate Subcommittee on Investigations on July 25, 2026 (Fauci, 2026; U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, 2026).

That second body of evidence requires a word of explanation before proceeding. Fauci’s diary is not evidence of what Dr. Henry knew or intended. He never writes about BC. But it is evidence of what, Dr. Bonnie Henry’s US counterpart, the world’s leading infectious disease official was privately recording in his own hand — the science he was briefing to the President of the United States — on the very calendar dates BC’s mandate was being designed, issued, and defended. When that private record diverges from the public claims embedded in the Whereas clauses, the divergence is not obscure. It concerns the same scientific questions, on the same timeline, at the highest institutional level in North American public health.

One important caveat applies to every reference this post makes to the Fauci diary: the released document contains no entries between November 30, 2021 and May 31, 2022 — a six-month gap that covers precisely the period in which Omicron became dominant and BC deepened its mandate. Whether this reflects incomplete production by the Subcommittee, a break in diary-keeping, or selective release is not established by the document itself. That gap means the diary cannot speak to what Fauci knew or wrote during the critical first months of 2022. What it does speak to — the pre-mandate design period, the days surrounding the October 14, 2021 PHO, and the post-mandate reckoning of 2022 — is more than sufficient. Senator Paul may yet release a further tranche covering the missing months. Until then, the evidence presented here is drawn only from entries the document actually contains.

With that framing in place, let us examine the five clauses.

Whereas Clause E — Transmission Risk

The PHO states at Clause E: “Unvaccinated persons are at much greater risk than vaccinated persons of… transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to other persons” (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a).

On November 10, 2021 — three weeks after the PHO was issued — Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP filed a Freedom of Information request on behalf of BC physicians (Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 7). The request sought records showing “the risk of unvaccinated and vaccinated hospital physician staff spreading SARS-CoV-2 to patients and other medical staff” — the precise claim in Clause E — for the period March 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021. On February 10, 2022, the BC Government replied: “Although a thorough search was conducted, no records were located in response to your request” (Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 8).

The government had no data supporting the central factual premise of its order. The risk it cited to justify terminating thousands of workers was, as the Ministry itself admitted, entirely undocumented.

It is worth pausing on what a “no records” response means in administrative law. The Province did not say the data was privileged, or too voluminous to produce, or held by some third party outside its control. It said that after a thorough search, nothing existed. An order whose central recital asserts a differential transmission risk — issued by a government that cannot produce a single record substantiating that risk for the very workers it targeted — is an order resting on assertion rather than evidence.

What makes this admission still more significant is what was known outside BC, on the same timeline, at the highest levels of North American public health science. The Fauci diary provides a precise record.

On July 18, 2021 — eighty-eight days before BC’s PHO — Fauci wrote in his personal diary: “The question that is being asked is whether fully vaccinated people who have breakthrough infections can transmit the infection to others. Still no direct data either way” (Fauci, 2026, p. 812). Not ambiguous data. Not contested data. No data at all — in either direction.

Eight days later, data arrived, and it did not vindicate the transmission premise. On July 26, 2021, Fauci recorded that CDC findings were showing “the level of virus in the nasopharynx of vaccinated people with asymptomatic breakthrough infections is similar according to CT values to that in individuals who are infected asymptomatically and who have not been vaccinated” (Fauci, 2026, p. 822). The following morning — July 27 — he briefed President Biden directly: “I explained to him the data that the level of virus in the nasopharynx of vaccinated people with breakthrough infections is similar to the level of virus in the nasopharynx of unvaccinated infected people” (Fauci, 2026, p. 823). That equivalence of viral load was the reason CDC was urgently revising its indoor masking guidance for vaccinated people. The binary transmission distinction that Clause E treated as established fact was being privately dissolved at the White House eighty days before BC’s order was issued.

Taken together, the “no records” FOI response and the Fauci diary entries describe the same evidentiary landscape from two vantage points. The FOI reply confirms that BC had nothing in its own possession. The diary confirms that the best-available international data, had anyone consulted it, would not have supported Clause E’s categorical claim. The Province did not merely fail to find records supporting the transmission differential. The records it had no access to were, on the available science, pointing in the opposite direction.

(Note: The released diary contains no entries between November 30, 2021 and May 31, 2022.)

That “no records” answer also does something more specific: it independently confirms, in the government’s own words, the very charge Arbitrator Hayes had levelled at Dr. Henry’s evidence six years earlier. In the 2015 Sault Area Hospital award, Hayes described the scientific foundation of the case for coercive healthcare-worker vaccination as “planted in shallow soil” (Sault Area Hospital and District v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015, para. 340). The Doak Shirreff response is what shallow soil looks like when it is dug up and inspected. Where Hayes had inferred the thinness of the evidence from the expert testimony before him, the FOI reply makes it literal: for the transmission risk the October 2021 order proclaimed as fact, the Province held nothing at all.

Whereas Clause G — Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness

Clause G describes vaccination as “safe, very effective, and the single most important preventive measure” (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a).

By October 14, 2021, the BC Government was already in possession of internal data that complicated this claim significantly. PHSA FOI F23-1799 documents that on or around March 15, 2021 — seven months before the mandate — Dr. Henry received an internal BC CDC report showing COVID-19 vaccine adverse event rates 19.1 times higher than the influenza vaccine baseline, with serious adverse events 22.1 times higher (Provincial Health Services Authority, 2023, pp. 172–178; analysis in Acker, 2025, August 25). This data was never disclosed to the public in that form.

On November 18, 2021 — thirty-five days after the PHO — Dr. Henry issued a new order that acknowledged, in its preamble, that vaccinated persons can still be infected with and transmit SARS-CoV-2 (Provincial Health Officer, 2021b). Clause G’s claim (in the Oct 25th, 2021 PHO) that vaccines were “the single most important preventive measure” was contradicted by the PHO’s own author within five weeks.

Two days before that November 18 revision, Fauci’s diary provides a private scientific accounting of precisely why such an update was always coming. On November 16, 2021, he recorded a discussion with colleagues David Morens and Jeff Taubenberger:

“Jeff and David also pointed out that for those vaccines that are required from the respiratory move [route] and do not result in viraemia we do not have good vaccinations to prevent infection although we do have vaccinations that prevent the progression two [to] serious disease. I refer to influenza, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and metapneumovirus.” (Fauci, 2026, p. 922)

(Note: “move” and “two” appear to be voice-to-text transcription artifacts for “route” and “to” respectively.)

The entry is written thirty-three days after BC’s PHO described vaccination as “the single most important preventive measure.” The NIAID Director and two senior NIH colleagues were at that moment privately articulating the immunological reason why vaccines against respiratory-route viruses cannot prevent infection — and explicitly naming influenza as the paradigm case. That comparison is the same one BC’s own PHO would later invoke when it quietly pivoted to an endemic framing. In November 2021, the science behind that pivot was already being discussed privately by the world’s leading infectious disease researchers. It was not yet public. BC’s November 18 PHO, which came two days after this diary entry, still did not reflect it fully.

(Note: The released diary contains no entries between November 30, 2021 and May 31, 2022.)

The chronology compounds the problem. A recital describing a product as the “single most important preventive measure” is a comparative claim — that vaccination outperformed every other tool available. When the same official, five weeks later, records in a subsequent order that the vaccinated can still acquire and pass on the virus, the earlier superlative is not merely dated; it is undercut by the author’s own hand. And the safety half of the clause fares no better against the March 2021 internal data, which the public never saw in the form Dr. Henry received it.

Whereas Clauses L and N — Public Confidence

These two clauses are the most revealing. Clause L states: “The public needs to have confidence in the safety and integrity of BC’s public health and healthcare systems” (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a). Clause N states: “The retention of public confidence in the safety and integrity of the public health and healthcare systems is critical” (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a).

Public confidence is a political objective. It concerns what people perceive, not what pathogens do. These clauses confirm what Patty Daly, Chief Medical Health Officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, admitted publicly on October 31, 2021: the policy was “not designed to prevent transmission but rather to create an incentive to improve vaccination coverage and get higher vaccination rates” (as cited in Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 2).

The Fauci diary adds a dimension to this picture that the FOI record alone cannot supply. On September 8, 2021 — six weeks before BC’s PHO — Fauci was in the Oval Office helping edit President Biden’s upcoming national address on the pandemic. He recorded the challenge they faced:

“He [President Biden] was struggling with the issue of how we can say that the unvaccinated people or an impediment to where we want to go without discouraging the vaccinated people from feeling that even though they are vaccinated they are powerless to be able to lead a normal existence so long as the unvaccinated people are continuing to propagate the spread of the virus.” (Fauci, 2026, p. 868)

Fauci’s proposed solution was careful and explicit. He advised the President to distinguish between two different kinds of harm — and to choose only the second:

“I suggested to him that instead of saying that the 25% of the population that are unvaccinated are hindering the 75% of the population that are vaccinated, he should focus on the fact that the unvaccinated people are not harming the vaccinated people physically but they are preventing us from returning to a normal life which at the end of the day is a negative issue for the 75% of the population who are vaccinated.” (Fauci, 2026, p. 869; emphasis added)

This passage is worth reading with care. Fauci is advising the President to not claim that the unvaccinated are physically harming the vaccinated — because that formulation was too direct and risked a messaging problem. Instead, he recommended framing the unvaccinated as an obstacle to collective normalcy. The distinction matters profoundly: “physically harming the vaccinated” is an epidemiological claim that could be grounded in transmission data. “Preventing us from returning to normal life” is a political claim about group psychology and social order.

Fauci was drawing this line at the highest level of US federal public health decision-making six weeks before BC’s PHO was issued. The Whereas clauses he never read were threading the same needle — dressing a political objective (public confidence, normalcy, compliance) in the language of infection risk. Daly’s October 31 admission and Fauci’s September 8 diary entry describe the same institutional logic. One is the BC version stated candidly after the fact. The other is the American version stated in the Oval Office before the mandate was issued, by the official most responsible for the public health narrative that justified it.

Read together, Clauses L and N do something unusual: they name the order’s true metric. Public confidence is measured in polling and perception, not in case counts or hospital admissions. A clause that elevates “confidence” to a “critical” justification is a clause that has quietly substituted a political goal for an epidemiological one.

Whereas Clause I — No Alternatives

Clause I states there are “no other measures that are nearly as effective as vaccination in reducing the risk” (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a). Yet BC’s own healthcare policy from 2012 to 2019 was premised on the exact opposite: that masking was an acceptable alternative to vaccination for influenza prevention (Di Castri, Henry B., et al., 2020). In December 2019, an arbitration panel upheld that position, finding the mask alternative was a reasonable accommodation for nurses (Di Castri, Henry B., et al., 2020).

Henry’s own published papers from 2020 record that the MoH’s evidence on this point had been “held up in arbitration” and that nurses and physicians “continued to resist the policy due to doubt about the scientific evidence” (Di Castri, Henry B., et al., 2020). The scientific case for eliminating masks as an alternative was contested by frontline clinicians — the people with the most direct knowledge of infection control in practice.

The Fauci diary illuminates why Clause I’s exclusion of alternatives was most consequential for the workers who had previously been infected and recovered. On October 12, 2021 — two days before BC’s PHO — Fauci responded publicly to claims that he denied natural immunity. His diary entry records his actual position: “I never said that they are not protected. I only said that they can be more protected if they get vaccinated” (Fauci, 2026, p. 901).

The following evening — October 13, 2021, the day before BC’s PHO — Fauci and his outside advisory panel convened specifically to address the natural immunity exemption question. The advisory group included some of the most prominent vaccine scientists in the world: Paul Offit, Peter Hotez, Akiko Iwasaki, and Michael Osterholm. Fauci’s diary records the discussion:

“The medical team and I have been struggling with this issue that is out there percolating. It relates to the fact that people who might not want to obey the mandate to get vaccinated are saying that if they had previously been infected that this should count the same as already being vaccinated and so they should not be mandated to get vaccinated and they should not lose their jobs if they are in a situation where it is required that should be vaccinated to work in a certain organization. Although there are much more data about vaccinated people, people who have post infection immunity, it is in fact a legitimate question that they are asking.” (Fauci, 2026, pp. 901–902; emphasis added)

His team’s conclusion was that vaccination should still be required — not because natural immunity was ineffective, but because vaccine-induced immunity came with better data on durability and breadth. As Fauci recorded: “We all agreed that although those who were infected with post infection immunity have a point, we still must get people vaccinated since vaccination following infection give the highest degree of protection and we do not have a good handle on the durability and the breadth of protection following natural infection” (Fauci, 2026, p. 902).

This is a precise and honest account of the scientific position. The question was “legitimate.” The people raising it “have a point.” The reason they were being overridden was not that their immunity was absent or inferior, but that the data on vaccine-induced immunity was more extensive than the data on natural immunity. That is a data preference under uncertainty — a judgment call about the quality of evidence, not a settled finding that natural immunity did not work.

BC’s Clause I did not say “vaccination is better-evidenced than natural immunity.” It said there were “no other measures that are nearly as effective.” That is a categorically stronger claim — and one that the NIAID Director, in the same breath, privately refused to make. On the night before BC’s PHO was issued, the world’s leading infectious disease official held a meeting specifically on natural immunity and concluded it was a “legitimate question” and that the people raising it “have a point.”

Figure 1. The five PHO Whereas clauses evaluated against two independent bodies of evidence: BC documentary records (FOI disclosures, tribunal decisions, and the PHO's own subsequent orders) and the private diary of NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci (Fauci, 2026). Columns: Clause identifier; PHO's stated claim; BC documentary evidence against the claim; what the Fauci diary privately recorded on the same questions and timeline; overall assessment. No clause survives contact with either record. Sources: Provincial Health Officer (2021a); BC Ministry of Health (2022a, 2022b); Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP (2022); Di Castri et al. (2020); Fauci (2026). Note: The released diary contains no entries between November 30, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The Exemption Clause

The original September 2, 2021 order included language about reconsidering vaccination requirements on the basis of a “medical contraindication” (Maatz v. Interior Health Authority, 2026, para. 7). The October 4, 2021 amendment expressly stated that the PHO had “decided she would not consider a request for an exemption from the vaccine mandate other than on the basis of a medical contraindication to vaccination” (Maatz, 2026, para. 9).

FOI documents (HTH-2022-21074) reveal how this exemption process was implemented (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b). At page 91, communications discuss how to limit the scope of exemptions. At page 127, there is evidence of restrictive interpretation of medical deferrals — a clause that would have allowed broader consideration was narrowed. At pages 355 and 371, communications show coordinated efforts to minimize exemption approvals. At page 390, evidence shows exemption processes were designed to discourage applications.

As the BC Human Rights Tribunal found in Maatz v. Interior Health Authority:

The October 4 iteration of the PHO Order expressly stated that given the multiple risks and impacts of COVID-19 on public health and BC’s healthcare system, the PHO decided she would not consider a request for an exemption from the vaccine mandate other than on the basis of a medical contraindication to vaccination. (Maatz, 2026, para. 9)

There was no exemption for sincerely held beliefs — political, religious, or conscientious. The architecture of the order was total compliance or removal.

The October 13 diary entry sharpens what that architecture meant. Fauci’s advisory group acknowledged that workers with prior infection had “a point” when they argued natural immunity should count. Yet the process those workers faced in BC was not a 9:00 PM advisory Zoom that gave their question respectful consideration. It was a form — ultimately 47 of them, for religious and belief-based applications — that led, every single time, to the same answer: denied.

What the Exemption Numbers Show

The clearest evidence of how the exemption process actually functioned is in the numbers. A separate FOI disclosure (HTH-2022-20952) records every exemption request received between June 1, 2021 and March 10, 2022, and their outcomes (BC Ministry of Health, 2022a).

Figure 2. Exemption requests received June 1, 2021–March 10, 2022 and their disposition. Source: FOI HTH-2022-20952.

The figures are stark. Of 708 medical exemption requests, 71 (10%) were approved and 275 were rejected (the balance pending or withdrawn) — roughly a one-in-ten approval rate for the one category the order claimed to allow. And of 47 religious exemption requests, every single one was denied. Not a low approval rate — a total one. The order that said it would consider medical contraindications processed medical requests grudgingly, and the belief-based category it had publicly floated was, in practice, a closed door.

A Door Built to Stay Shut

Read against the internal record, the exemption “process” looks less like a genuine accommodation mechanism that failed and more like one engineered never to function. The FOI documents suggest a sequence of decisions — the interpretation of each step is the author’s, but each rests on a specific document in the disclosure:

Announce that exemptions would be considered. Early messaging and the September order’s contraindication language signalled that exemptions existed — creating the optics of a reasonable, accommodating policy (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b). Never build the machinery to process them. At page 390, the internal notes list “Religious exemptions: TBD. No allowance made through the order,” with an attached comment observing that it was the Attorney General who might allow a religious exemption — i.e., responsibility was acknowledged to lie elsewhere, and no processing pathway was created within the order itself (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 390). Delete the exemption language from the operative order. At page 127, the phrase “unless a valid exemption has been granted” was struck — removing from the binding text the very allowance the public had been told existed (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, p. 127). Generate confusion about who was responsible. At pages 355 and 371, internal communications show officials themselves uncertain about how exemptions were to be handled and who owned the decision — a confusion that fell entirely on applicants, who faced a process no one inside the system could clearly describe (BC Ministry of Health, 2022b, pp. 355, 371).

Taken together — the optics of an exemption, no infrastructure to grant one, the deletion of the enabling language, and unresolved internal confusion — the four steps describe a door that was built to look like a door and function like a wall. The 47-for-47 denial of religious requests and only 71 of 708 (10%) medical exemption requests approved is what that wall looked like from the outside.

Five Clauses. No Ground.

The five Whereas clauses amount to this: (1) a transmission risk claim backed by no data — and privately acknowledged as unresolved by the world’s leading infectious disease official eighty-eight days before the order; (2) a safety and effectiveness claim the author contradicted five weeks later, grounded in immunological science the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, was privately articulating thirty-three days after the mandate took effect; (3) two explicitly political objectives about public confidence — whose logic was stated candidly in the Oval Office six weeks prior, as a deliberate replacement for the physical-harm framing that could not be evidenced; and (4) an “alternatives” claim that contradicts a decade of provincial flu policy, a binding arbitration award, and a 9:00 PM advisory meeting held the night before the order was issued — at which the world’s top vaccine scientists agreed that prior infection immunity was “a legitimate question” and that those raising it “have a point.”

Not one of these clauses survives contact with the record. The post that follows examines the pattern of statements Dr. Henry made in public about the workers this order targeted — and what the law says about decision-makers who express personal animus toward those they regulate.

References

Acker, L. (2025, August 25). Review of FOI F23-1799 — Part 2: What Dr. Bonnie Henry knew vs. what she said. Freedom and Investing. https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/review-of-foi-f23-1799-part-2

BC Ministry of Health. (2022a). Freedom of Information request HTH-2022-20952 [Records released under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act]. https://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2022-20952.pdf

BC Ministry of Health. (2022b). Freedom of Information request HTH-2022-21074 [Records released under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act]. https://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2022-21074.pdf

Di Castri, A. M., Halperin, D. M., McPherson, C. M., Nunn, A., Farrar-Muir, H., Kwong, J. C., & Henry, B. (2020). Narrowing the policy gap: Lessons from years 2 and 3 of the British Columbia influenza prevention policy. Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, 16(6), 1354–1363. https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2019.1692561

Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP. (2022, March 2). Letter to the BC Ministry of Justice and Attorney General re: expanding vaccine mandates [Legal correspondence]. https://www.scribd.com/document/886877023/AGBC-Expanding-Vaccine-Mandates-2022-03

Fauci, A. S. (2026, July 25). Tony’s diary package [Personal diaries, released by U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations]. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf

Maatz v. Interior Health Authority, 2026 BCHRT 27. https://www.canlii.org/en/bc/bchrt/doc/2026/2026bchrt27/2026bchrt27.html

Provincial Health Officer. (2021a, October 14). COVID-19 hospital and community (health care and other services) vaccination status information and preventive measures [Public health order]. Government of British Columbia. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/archived-docs/covid-19-hospital-and-community-vaccination-status-information-preventive-measures-oct14.pdf

Provincial Health Officer. (2021b, November 18). COVID-19 hospital and community (health care and other services) vaccination status information and preventive measures [Public health order]. Province of British Columbia. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/archived-docs/covid-19-hospital-and-community-vaccination-status-information-preventive-measures-november-18-2022.pdf

Provincial Health Services Authority. (2023). Freedom of Information request F23-1799 [Records released under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act]. https://www.doakshirreff.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/FOI%20-%20%20-%2006%20Jun%202024%20-%20All%20AEFI%20Summary%20reports%20%26%20Emails%20attached%20-%2001%20Dec%202017%20to%2008%20Nov%202023.pdf

Sault Area Hospital and District v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015 CanLII 62106 (ON LA). https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onla/doc/2015/2015canlii62106/2015canlii62106.html

U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. (2026, July 25). Reading room [Government document portal]. https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf