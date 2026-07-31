Truth and Freedom

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Clairity Blue's avatar
Clairity Blue
Jul 31

Thank you for your work and your posts. My husband and I were both nurses in critical areas.... Emergency psychiatry and oncology. We worked in Vancouver and on the Island, often taking OT shifts. We had immigrated to Canada from the US in 2007 and worked hard to get our citizenship. Our children were born in Vancouver. Being fired destroyed us. We had to put our house on the market, we were shunned from stores, the pool, ballet studio. But even more traumatizing, without being able to work we had to escape back to the US and live with our parents for 8 months while we tried to figure out what to do. Ultimately we realized our careers in nursing were over and we would have to start again - in our 50s! We both are heartbroken over our Canadian dream ending because we wouldn't take the experimental gene therapy. We are devastated that our children won't grow up in their birthland. And we suffer PTSD from the trauma of what we have gone through. But we are with family, healthy, and safe.

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rjt's avatar
rjt
Jul 31

Do we have any way of seeing what complaints about Bonnie Henry's demonstrated ethical and competence defects were made to CPSBC? I see the college as entirely complicit with this programme, as evidenced by its vicious treatment of Dr. Charles Hoffe, who was one of the early physicians to notify Bonnie Henry of the vaxx damage in his patients.

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