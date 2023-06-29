Why Your Application For Employment Insurance Regular Benefits Was Denied If You Did Not Comply With A Mandatory Vaccination Policy
Introduction
If you were terminated for refusal to comply with a mandatory vaccination policy, and then applied for employment insurance regular benefits which most likely got denied, this article is for you.
I obtained, via an ATIP (Access to Information and Privacy) request, the full file, as seen by EI agents, of a person in the above situation. The A…
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