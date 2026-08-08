Truth and Freedom

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rjt's avatar
rjt
5d

Vey nicely stated. Recall that Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada , has similarly expressed himself in the press. He may now decide not to recuse himself from pending trial in SCC over the same issues.

The discussion about "employment recovery" with ms. Freeland obscures important detail. Anyone could figure that an economy with half a trillion new loonies dropped upon it would have an employment response. Concealed is the devastation of small independent businesses. The canadian banks also made out well with all of the loose cash in circulation.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
5d

Lex another wonderful article! Thank you 😊

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