On September 30, 2025, Pfizer announced a landmark agreement with the U.S. Government to lower drug costs for American patients. This agreement is fundamentally about optics and timing. Both parties gain politically—Pfizer appears proactive in addressing drug costs, while Trump claims credit for negotiating lower prices. However, the underlying economic reality reveals a more calculated strategy.

The Price Reduction Promise

According to Pfizer’s press release: “The large majority of the Company’s primary care treatments and some select specialty brands will be offered at savings that will range as high as 85% and on average 50%.”

In its financial reports, Pfizer segments revenues into three categories: Primary Care, Specialty Care, and Oncology. Within the Primary Care and Specialty Care segments, at least seven major brand-name drug families have patents expiring between 2025 and 2028. These drug families face imminent generic competition that typically undercuts brand-name pricing by 50% to 85%.

The Patent Cliff

These seven drug families—Inlyta, Xeljanz, Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13, Eliquis, Ibrance, Xtandi, and Vyndaqel/Vyndamax/Vynmac—collectively generated 43.7% of Pfizer’s 2024 $63.6B revenues, totaling $27.8B:

The Three-Year Timeline: Front-Running the Generic Wave

Pfizer’s press release also stated: “We’ve agreed to a three-year grace period during which time Pfizer products under a Section 232 investigation won’t face tariffs, provided we further invest in manufacturing in the United States.”

This three-year timeline is no coincidence. With this deal, Pfizer is front-running the inevitable generic versions of its patent-expiring drugs. Pfizer is strategically positioning itself ahead of an unavoidable revenue collapse driven by patent expiries covering 43.7% of its revenues. By voluntarily reducing prices now, Pfizer attempts to maintain market control and brand loyalty before generic manufacturers capture these lucrative markets. Essentially, Pfizer is cutting its own prices before generic competition forces even steeper discounts.

This shakes off the idea that Trump forced Pfizer to drop its prices or that Pfizer conceded drug prices decrease to Trump, it did not; Normal market forces and patent expiries did. Trump’s team simply acted on the opportunity.

The Financial Impact

The financial consequences are substantial. Based on typical generic discounting of 50% to 85%, Pfizer’s revenue from these seven drug families could fall to between $13.9B and $23.6B out of $27.8B. This translates to a 21.9% to 37.3% decline in total company revenues within three years, measured against the 2024 total revenue baseline of $63.6B.

What Trump Gets

Generic production of these drug families is inevitable regardless of this agreement—they will be manufactured somewhere in the world, creating jobs for someone. Trump’s tangible gain from this deal is the reshoring of pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs to the United States, bringing those positions back to American workers. Trump is opportunistically delivering what he promised: jobs.

The $70 Billion Investment Commitment

Pfizer also stated: “We are committed to channeling unprecedented resources with an additional $70 billion dedicated to U.S. research, development and capital projects in the next few years.“

This $70 billion investment warrants scrutiny. The key question is: who is actually providing this capital? There are several possibilities:

1. Pfizer’s own capital: Pfizer may be committing its own cash reserves and future earnings to U.S.-based operations, though given the impending revenue cliff, this seems optimistic.

2. Federal government incentives: The investment could involve tax credits, grants, or other government subsidies that effectively reduce Pfizer’s net investment while allowing the company to claim credit for the full $70 billion figure.

3. Third-party financing: Banks, institutional investors, or other financial institutions may be providing debt or equity financing for these projects.

4. Capital reallocation: Pfizer may simply be redirecting investment dollars that were already planned for overseas operations back to the United States, making this more of a geographic shift than new spending.

Without transparent disclosure of the funding sources and structure, it’s impossible to determine whether this represents genuinely new investment in the U.S. economy or clever accounting that makes existing or subsidized spending appear more impressive. The details matter significantly for evaluating the true economic impact of this deal.

For now, I haven’t found anything that documents the commitment of $70B of tax-payer funds to the Pfizer-Trump deal. I invite the readers to use the comments section to provide documentation that shows that tax-payer funds are involved and will gladly integrate that information in this post.

The TrumpRx.gov Platform

Another noteworthy element of Pfizer’s statement: “Pfizer will also participate in a direct purchasing platform, TrumpRx.gov, that will allow American patients to purchase medicines from Pfizer at a significant discount.”

Does President Trump or his family have any financial interests in the upcoming TrumpRx.gov platform? Time will tell—I currently have no information on this. If Trump get royalties for lending his name to TrumpRx.gov, that will likely show up in Pfizer’s future SEC filings. Note that the domain uses .gov, not .com. Did President Obama receive royalties for “Obamacare”? Politicians naming buildings and other initiatives after themselves is common practice. Do they all receive royalties for that?

But you have to give Trump credit as a master troller: Imagine all those extreme left-wing individuals with deep TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) having to order their Pfizer drugs through TrumpRx.gov. They’ll have to type his name and see it on their credit card statements!

I invite readers to use the comment section to provide substantial documentation that Trump will, would, not could, financially benefit from TrumpRx.gov and will gladly integrate that information in this post. I’d appreciate it if someone could document the ultimate ownership and control of the TrumpRx.gov domain name.

Pfizer’s Future Focus

Pfizer concluded its statement: “With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures, sharpening its focus in the areas where the company’s science, scale and agility can make the biggest difference for patients in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

Some observations on these focus areas:

· Oncology: Cancer is far more curable and treatable than current mainstream medicine wants to admit. There’s a growing number of anecdotal reports and testimonies of people overcoming stage 4 cancer.

· Obesity: Obesity is, for the most part, the result of lifestyle choices. Food doesn’t teleport itself into your stomach—a hand attached to the body brings it there. Moreover, RFK Jr. is making significant progress in improving food choices available to Americans, which could reduce the demand for obesity treatments by addressing the root cause rather than treating symptoms.

· Vaccines: Trump, with RFK at his side, recently mentioned that the Amish people who take no vaccines are the healthiest, and RFK came out to debunk the credit given to vaccines in regards to common diseases of the last century, attributing their occurrence decrease to improved sanitation instead. The current White House is not favorable at all to vaccine development.

· Inflammation and immunology: I have no particular opinion to offer on this area, except that better aggregate population-level nutrition and lifestyle choices would mitigate that area of medical conditions.

Vaccines may face significant headwinds; RFK Jr. is working to reform vaccine policy and tackle food-related health issues. The mRNA platform was recently deemed un-investable by many. BARDA recently cancelled 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya stated that Public distrust is widespread, making it clear the platform is no longer viable for mass vaccine campaigns. As far as I’m concerned, vaccines are on their way out.

Pfizer Stock Market Price Implications

Note that Wall Street analyst revenue projections typically stop at 2026. Therefore, the full effect of the next 3 years of patent expiries on 43.7% of Pfizer’s high-margin branded products is probably not fully reflected in the current stock price. More downside is likely coming.

The Broader Industry Pattern

When Trump announced this deal, he also indicated that other drug makers are following suit. An emerging pattern is becoming clear: Big Pharma revenues are more likely than not to decrease. The implication is that Big Pharma’s influence on medicine will also diminish, and that represents a positive development for healthcare independence.

Addressing Public Betrayal Concerns About the Pfizer-Trump Deal

I understand that many people who awakened to the COVID-19 vaccine’s global harms—and I count myself among you—are deeply troubled by the Pfizer-Trump deal. The desire for accountability and justice is natural. To many, this appears as Trump rewarding Pfizer.

However, I see no actual reward beyond allowing Pfizer to front-run an inevitable patent cliff. Trump is pragmatically using regulatory flexibility to reshore U.S. manufacturing jobs. Meanwhile, Pfizer’s fate is sealed—its COVID-19 vaccine crimes will never be forgotten by the public, and consumers will increasingly choose generic alternatives when available.

Yet focusing solely on high-profile retribution misses larger systemic issues. Consider the Nuremberg trials: did they prevent subsequent military conflicts? A few dozen defendants for millions of deaths amounts to symbolic gesture—a whitewash of deeper institutional failures.

Future generations won’t dwell on the COVID event—they’ll care about their living standards. The real threat isn’t individual bad actors; it’s the entrenched bureaucracies and networks of malfeasant interests that enabled March 2020’s global response.

The COVID event required years of planning across a massive web of institutions, corporations, and governments—it transcends any single person. Therefore, the solution must also be transcendental: durable institutional safeguards that inspire future generations. Prosecution theater won’t achieve this.

I’m not suggesting forgiveness. Governments should compile and publicly release detailed documentation of what wrongdoers knew and did, letting natural consequences unfold. But our primary focus should create the greatest benefits for future generations.

Dismantling institutional structures and preventing their future consolidation will protect far more than punishing a handful of individuals, however satisfying momentarily. The goal is systemic reform that makes such events impossible to repeat, not emotional catharsis.

Final Thoughts

This analysis is just the tip of the iceberg. There are far more concerning issues in Pfizer’s SEC filings and other circumstances related to the company that I’m not covering here.

Disclaimer: I am a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with experience as a hedge fund research analyst and as a compliance officer. Nothing in this post should be construed as an opinion on the long or short side investability of Pfizer. This is about clarifying the above discussed important news release. If you’d like me to dig deeper into the SEC filing history of PFE or another stock, I’m available on retainer.