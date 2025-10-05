Truth, Investing, and Freedom

Truth, Investing, and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BRK7_2's avatar
BRK7_2
6h

Like RFKjr said: the bioweapon jab was developed by the DoD, and had Pfizer just slapp their label on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 13758958 Canada Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture