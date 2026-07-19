Truth and Freedom

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
Jul 19

In BC, and all over Canada, Canadians should have a right to refuse medical treatment, but we don't. As well gvts should have a duty to administer medical treatment when wanted but our medical system actually withholds medical treatment to coerce us into MAiD. It's an upside down world. Explain to me how Vancouver Police or Firemen did not have to vaccinate in order to keep their jobs but ambulance drivers did. Ambulance drivers rely on the firemen to work hand-in-hand for medical aid & transport, same people they help but one group got off that hook while another was forced to comply or get out....for health & safety 🙄

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Heidicorgi53@gmail.com's avatar
Heidicorgi53@gmail.com
Jul 19

Incredible evil! Unelected bureaucrat has that much power to coerce? Where are the rational, ethical watchdogs to challenge her ignorance and unjust wielding of power? Has our country gone insane?

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