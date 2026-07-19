BC Healthcare Workers & Political Discrimination Series

Post 1 of 12 | The Numbers They Had But Wouldn’t Show You →

On the morning of November 1, 2021, Dr. Bonnie Henry — British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer — stepped up to a podium for one of the routine press briefings that had, by then, become part of the province’s daily rhythm. But this briefing was not routine. That same day, 3,325 healthcare workers across British Columbia — nurses, hospital support staff, paramedics, and allied professionals — had been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that had been issued just eighteen days earlier (CBC News, 2021). The figure, allegedly, represented roughly 2.5% of BC’s total healthcare workforce, removed from a system that was, by every official account, already strained to its limits.

A reporter asked the obvious question: what would the loss of thousands of workers mean for a healthcare system that could not spare them? Dr. Henry’s answer did not dwell on staffing ratios or contingency plans. Instead, she offered a judgment about the workers themselves: “If people are in our health-care system and not recognizing the importance of vaccination, then this is probably not the right profession for them, to be frank” (CBC News, 2021).

It is worth pausing on that sentence, because it was not an off-the-cuff remark made under the pressure of a difficult question. Three months earlier, on July 27, 2021 — before the mandate existed, before a single worker had been placed on leave — Dr. Henry had already told the public exactly how she regarded unvaccinated healthcare workers: “I have very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care” (Global News, 2021).

The person who authored the Public Health Order, the sole decision-maker vested with emergency authority to impose conditions of employment on an entire sector, had on two separate public occasions expressed personal contempt for the very workers her order would remove from the profession. This is not a matter of interpretation or inference. It is a matter of public record, captured on video and in press transcripts. And it is the thread that runs through everything that follows.

The Order, in Plain Terms

On October 14, 2021, Dr. Henry issued a Public Health Order requiring that all healthcare workers in British Columbia be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of continued employment (Provincial Health Officer, 2021). The compliance deadline was October 25, 2021 — eleven days after the order was signed.

There was no mask alternative. There was no testing alternative. There was no recognition of natural immunity acquired through prior infection. The only path to an exemption was a narrow medical deferral — and, as internal government records later disclosed through Access to Information requests would show, that deferral process was structured in a way that made it nearly impossible to obtain in practice. For the overwhelming majority of workers who declined the vaccine, the order presented a binary: comply within eleven days, or be removed from your job.

What makes this remarkable is not that a government acted decisively during a pandemic. Governments across the world imposed all manner of restrictions in 2020 and 2021. What makes the October 14 order remarkable is that British Columbia had, until that moment, operated a fundamentally different model — one that its own labour tribunals had endorsed, and that its own nurses had fought to preserve.

The Alternative That Used to Exist

Since 2012, BC healthcare workers had been governed by a “vaccinate-or-mask” influenza policy (Henry et al., 2020). It was coercive in its own way — workers who declined the flu shot were required to wear a mask during influenza season, a visible marker of their choice — but it preserved something essential: an alternative. A worker could decline vaccination and remain employed, provided they took an additional precaution. Choice, however constrained, survived.

In December 2019, the BC Nurses’ Union challenged the coercive elements of that policy in arbitration and won. The arbitration affirmed that the mask alternative was a reasonable accommodation — that nurses could decline vaccination and continue working, without being forced out of their profession (Sault Area Hospital v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015, para. 312). It was a significant victory, and it was won through precisely the institutional mechanism that gives unionized workers their leverage: collective bargaining and independent adjudication.

Less than two years later, Dr. Henry’s COVID-19 order eliminated that alternative entirely. The mask option — the very accommodation the BCNU had fought for and won — was gone. There was no vaccinate-or-mask. There was only vaccinate-or-leave. A workforce that had, through a formal legal process, established its right to decline vaccination while continuing to serve patients found that right erased by a single emergency order, issued by an official who had already declared she had “very little patience” for the people it targeted.

What This Series Examines

This is the first post in a series examining the October 14, 2021 Public Health Order and its aftermath. The series draws on Access to Information documents, published court and arbitration decisions, Dr. Henry’s own published academic papers, and the emerging human rights jurisprudence on political discrimination. It argues — on the basis of the public record, and no more — that what happened to British Columbia’s healthcare workers was not a neutral public health measure, but an act of punitive political discrimination against a specific constituency: unionized workers who had previously challenged Dr. Henry’s approach to coercive vaccination, and who had won.

That is a serious claim, and it deserves to be tested against serious evidence. Over the posts that follow, we will examine what the government actually knew about vaccination rates before it acted; whether it possessed any data showing that unvaccinated workers posed a transmission risk to patients; how Dr. Henry defined “success” in her own peer-reviewed research; why nurses were given eleven days to comply while physicians were given five months; and what the language of the order itself reveals about its true objectives.

The Legal Ground Is Shifting

The argument does not rest on outrage. It rests on law that is now actively developing. In January 2026, the BC Human Rights Tribunal issued its decision in Maatz v. Interior Health Authority, 2026 BCHRT 27. The Tribunal held that a belief about “government overreach in the context of medical autonomy” has a reasonable prospect of constituting a political belief protected under BC’s Human Rights Code (Maatz, 2026, para. 15). In other words, the conviction that motivated many of the workers removed under the October 14 order may itself be a protected characteristic — one that an employer cannot lawfully discriminate against.

That principle does not stand alone. British Columbia’s Health Care (Consent) and Care Facility (Admission) Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 181, s. 4, already codifies the right of every capable adult to give or refuse consent to healthcare on any grounds — including a refusal that will result in the person’s own death. The right to refuse a medical intervention is not a fringe position invented for the pandemic. It is settled BC law, and has been for decades.

Taken together — a statutory right to refuse medical treatment, and an emerging recognition that beliefs about medical autonomy are politically protected — these legal foundations form the basis for the argument this series develops: that every healthcare worker terminated under the October 14, 2021 Public Health Order may have been the victim of political discrimination.

What Comes Next

Over the next posts, we examine what the government actually knew — and when — about vaccination rates, transmission risks, and the safety of the vaccines it mandated. We begin with the documents. Six months before the mandate was issued, the BC Government already held detailed data on how many of its healthcare workers were vaccinated. The numbers were high. They were, in fact, already well above the threshold that the World Health Organization had identified as the target.

The numbers tell a story that Dr. Henry’s press conferences did not. That is where we turn next.

References

Acker, L. (2024, February 6). Bonnie Henry’s vaccination mandate caused harm to the municipal pension plan. Freedom and Investing Substack. https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/vaccination-mandate-harmed-pension-plan

BC Ministry of Health. (2022). Freedom of information request HTH-2022-21074. Government of British Columbia. https://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2022-21074.pdf

CBC News. (2021, November 1). B.C. public service employees will be placed on unpaid leave if still unvaccinated by Nov. 22. CBC News. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-bc-nov-1-2021-1.6232619

Di Castri, A. M., Halperin, D. M., McPherson, C. M., Nunn, A., Farrar-Muir, H., Kwong, J. C., & Henry, B. (2020). Narrowing the policy gap: Lessons from years 2 and 3 of the British Columbia influenza prevention policy. Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, 16(6), 1354–1363. https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2019.1692561

Global News. (2021, July 27). “I have very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care”: Dr. Bonnie Henry [Video]. Global News. https://globalnews.ca/video/8064533/i-have-very-little-patience-for-people-who-arent-immunized-in-health-care-dr-bonnie-henry

Health Care (Consent) and Care Facility (Admission) Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 181. https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/96181_01

Maatz v. Interior Health Authority, 2026 BCHRT 27. (BC Human Rights Tribunal 2026, January 22). https://www.canlii.org/en/bc/bchrt/doc/2026/2026bchrt27/2026bchrt27.html

Provincial Health Officer. (2021, October 14). COVID-19 hospital and community (health care and other services) vaccination status information and preventive measures [Public health order]. Government of British Columbia. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/archived-docs/covid-19-hospital-and-community-vaccination-status-information-preventive-measures-oct14.pdf

Sault Area Hospital v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015 CanLII 55643 (ON LA). https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onla/doc/2015/2015canlii62106/2015canlii62106.html