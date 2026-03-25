Truth and Freedom

Truth and Freedom

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Marie France's avatar
Marie France
Mar 26

très bien écrit. Merci beaucoup

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rjt
Mar 28

In treating the Covid programme as a public health event I think you miss a crucial point. In the United States Covid was treated as a military countermeasures program: public health was directed from the White House (basement?) by DOD appointees.

Other countries, through agreements emplaced by the WHO, were then obliged to follow the template.

Additionally one might consider the contributions of mainstream media as well as the feedback-controlled social media. Everywhere one looked there was concerted coordinated "narrative", and cancellation of any dissent. Review of Bill Gates' Event 201 allows some insight into the underlying plans and techniques.

Further reading I found useful included RFK Jr.s' "The Real Anthony Fauci" and Shoshana Zuboff's "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism."

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