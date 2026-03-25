Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as both a public health crisis and an information crisis, showing how digital platforms can support and restrict scientific debate at the same time. This paper examines how platforms enabled censorship of heterodox scientific views while also intensifying moral panic through virality signals. It argues that platform design features such as algorithmic amplification, content moderation systems, and public-facing engagement metrics, helped create a feedback loop. When dissenting views were suppressed, it became easier to treat disagreement as dangerous “misinformation.” At the same time, viral outrage made censorship look more justified and urgent, since the visibility of outrage could be mistaken for evidence of harm. The combined effect narrowed public access to debate, weakened scientific inquiry, and contributed to declining trust in public institutions. Overall, information control during crises cannot be explained only as “misinformation management,” because it is shaped by platform governance and design incentives.

Keywords: digital technology, censorship, moral panic, COVID-19, scientific discourse, platform governance, virality

Silenced by Design: How Digital Technologies Amplified Censorship and Moral Panic During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis and an information crisis. Digital platforms such as X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube had a dual role of disseminating public health messaging quickly and also of restricting what people could see and share. In several instances, they suppressed credentialed scientists and physicians who questioned dominant policy narratives.

Research on digital technology often circles around a basic tension: open access vs. control. Bennett et al. (2008) view the “digital natives” debate via the lenses of moral panic and Jones and Healing (2010) assert that technology use depends on agency and institutional settings. More recently, Puryear et al. (2024) connect platform design to moral panic and show how governments can use digital systems to restrict dissent (Amnesty International, 2021) with the remaining question of how these threads apply to the pandemic context.

What needs clearer explanation is how censorship and moral panic fed each other during COVID-19. Platform design helped create a feedback loop: limiting dissent made it easier to frame debate as dangerous “misinformation,” and viral outrage then made further censorship seem reasonable. The result was weaker scientific debate and lower public trust.

In the first part of the feedback loop, heterodox opinions were pushed out of the public view with the censorship of scientific dissent. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) interviewed thirteen accomplished doctors and scientists across multiple countries who were censored after challenging dominant pandemic narratives. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) found that:

widespread use was made not only of censorship, but of tactics of suppression that damaged the reputations and careers of dissenting doctors and scientists, regardless of their academic or medical status and regardless of their stature prior to expressing a contrary position. (Shir-Raz et al., 2022, p. 408)

These tactics included deplatforming, shadow banning, retractions, job loss in academic settings, and investigations into medical licenses.

The feedback loop also relied on government–platform coordination that built censorship into how platforms worked. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) argue that “a new feature of the COVID era is the prominent role played by information technology companies such as Facebook and Google” (p. 410) in defining legitimate debate. They report that Google adjusted search to reduce exposure to the Great Barrington Declaration, Facebook removed related pages, and Twitter censored one of its authors, Professor Martin Kulldorff, “one of the most cited epidemiologists and infectious disease experts in the world” (Shir-Raz et al., 2022, p. 410). They also describe FOIA-released emails where Francis Collins urged Anthony Fauci to arrange “a quick and devastating published takedown” (Shir-Raz et al., 2022, p. 411). These examples suggest censorship was shaped through institutional decisions about what the public could easily access, it was not just reactive. That kind of structural filtering also sets up the second half of the loop, because once platforms treat dissent as illegitimate, outrage and virality can do more of the enforcement work socially.

The feedback loop was not confined to Western democracies. Governments worldwide used the pandemic to embed censorship into law and digital infrastructure. Amnesty International (2021) documents how they used COVID-19 to restrict expression through emergency measures and “fake news” laws, including internet shutdowns and arrests tied to pandemic reporting. This is important to the feedback loop because these restrictions can make censorship feel more visible and more personal, thus raising the odds of backlash and distrust. The restricting of expression during a health crisis can backfire by feeding mistrust rather than improving public health is another conclusion of the report.

Whether domestic or global, these censorship practices shared a counterproductive consequence central to the feedback loop. Each act of censorship can create new grievances, which can fuel moral outrage. That outrage can then be used to justify even tighter information controls. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) describe this directly: “censorship can be counterproductive, in essence backfiring, because it can lead to greater attention being paid to the censored information, foster sympathy for those being censored and promote public distrust of the actors and agencies engaged in censorship” (p. 412).

If censorship was one half of the feedback loop, platform-amplified moral panic was the other. Puryear et al. (2024) propose a social amplification model of moral panics. Across eight studies, including analyses of 237,230 tweets and five controlled experiments, they conclude that “social media helps fuel moral panics by combining perceived societal threats with a powerful signal of social amplification: virality” (p. 84). In their model, metrics like likes and shares make a threat seem important, intensify danger perceptions, and push users toward outrage at perceived deviants. They explain that “virality metrics paired with threatening content may indicate that others consider the threat worth their attention, causing us to also infer that the threat must be dangerous” (Puryear et al., 2024, p. 85). When platforms labeled heterodox content as “misinformation” and outrage spread quickly, that visibility became its own “proof” the dissenting views were dangerous. That outrage then justified more censorship.

This amplification model, however, only captures one side of the feedback loop, because moral panic can build in opposing directions at the same time. Adams and Behl’s (2023) dual panic theory adds an important point: moral panic can form on both sides at once. Adams and Behl (2023) argue that two opposing groups can simultaneously experience moral panics about antithetical folk devils. In the pandemic context, one group feared “misinformation spreaders” and believed they threatened public health. Another group feared censorship and believed it threatened scientific freedom and democratic rights. Digital platforms amplified both reactions. Recommendation systems tend to promote content that triggers strong emotion. Virality metrics signal what deserves attention. Content moderation decisions, whether to remove posts or leave them up, can intensify one panic while angering the other. From this view, the feedback loop was not one-directional. It ran in both directions, with each side reacting to the other.

This feedback loop distorted how the public encountered evidence and debate. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) argue that suppressing dissent can have cascading consequences for medicine, science, and public health (p. 408). Censorship does not only silence individuals. It also shapes what counts as an “available” knowledge base and erodes trust. When platforms reduce the visibility of heterodox views, they can create the impression that there is only one legitimate position. Cáceres (2022, as cited in Shir-Raz et al., 2022) describes this as a diversion from “normal science,” where competing explanations are tested through debate. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) warn that this produces a “false consensus” that “leads to a narrow worldview, which impairs the public’s ability to make informed decisions and erodes public trust in medical science and in public health” (p. 428). In reinforcement of the impression that dissenters must be dangerous, the false consensus also feeds the dual panic: the less visible dissent becomes, the more alarming it looks when it surfaces.

Meanwhile, the moral panic dynamics Puryear et al. (2024) identify can deepen this damage. Viral outrage shapes not only what people see but how they feel and think. Puryear et al. (2024) link moral panic exposure to increased distress and stronger perceptions that “society is in danger” (p. 100). In this kind of environment, it becomes harder to evaluate claims calmly. It also becomes easier to treat disagreement as a moral threat instead of a scientific issue.

To understand this feedback loop, it helps to avoid simplistic “either/or” thinking. Bennett et al. (2008) warn against dramatic and poorly supported claims about technology. Their critique of the “digital natives” debate highlights how academic discussions can become an “academic moral panic,” shaped by sensational language, unverified claims, and binary divides (pp. 782-783). A similar pattern appeared during COVID-19, when public discussion was often framed as “science versus misinformation.” That framing encouraged censorship and also fueled panic about dissent. The pandemic replicated this pattern at scale: a complex scientific debate was flattened into a binary of “trust the science” versus “misinformation,” leaving little room for legitimate disagreement.

If the feedback loop were an inevitable feature of digital platforms, reform would be pointless. But most importantly, here, Jones and Healing (2010) argue that technology use is shaped by agency and institutional context, not determinism. The impact of platforms on pandemic discourse was not inevitable, but was shaped by decisions from platform companies, governments, and institutional actors about how content moderation systems would function. Provided the problem is partly design and governance, the cycle can, then, be interrupted through different choices.

The pandemic period reveals how platform design can trap public debate in a loop: censorship narrows what people can easily access, and virality-driven outrage makes further censorship defensible. Shir-Raz et al. (2022) and Amnesty International (2021) show trust reduction via suppression and Puryear et al. (2024) help explain why visible outrage can make threats feel more real than they are. In this moment, Adams and Behl’s (2023) dual panic theory fits because panic escalated on both sides at once. Understanding this loop matters because the same platform features that shaped pandemic debate will shape future crises over climate policy, elections, and public health.

This argument has limits and may miss parts of the global picture because it relies on secondary sources and mostly focuses on English-language platforms. Future research should track whether pandemic-era moderation choices had lasting effects on trust in medical institutions and should test which design choices support open debate without turning disagreement into a moral threat. As Shir-Raz et al. (2022) state, “censorship and dogma are foreign to true science and must be abandoned and replaced by open and fair discussion” (p. 429).



References

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Amnesty International. (2021). Silenced and misinformed: Freedom of expression in danger during Covid-19 (POL 30/4751/2021). Amnesty International. https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/pol30/4751/2021/en/

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Shir-Raz, Y., Elisha, E., Martin, B., Ronel, N., & Guetzkow, J. (2022). Censorship and suppression of Covid-19 heterodoxy: Tactics and counter-tactics. Minerva, 61, 407–433. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11024-022-09479-4