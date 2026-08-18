BC Healthcare Workers & Political Discrimination Series

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The Fauci diary — the personal record of the NIAID Director, released in July 2026 by the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations — provides a private scientific record for the weeks immediately preceding the events this post examines. That record ends abruptly. The diary’s entries run through November 30, 2021 and then resume on May 31, 2022. The six months in between — the period that includes Dr. Walensky’s January 21, 2022 statement at CDC, BC’s March 2022 mandate expansion, and the moment Omicron’s dominance became undeniable — contain no entries. What the diary can provide is the private scientific picture as of the day its coverage ends. That day was November 30, 2021 — the same day BC confirmed its first Omicron case.

(Note: The released diary contains no entries between November 30, 2021 and May 31, 2022 — the period in which Omicron became dominant and BC deepened its mandate. Assuming the Fauci diary is an authentic document, I find it highly unlikely that Anthony Fauci simply took an exact six-month break from writing. This raises the question of what potentially explosive information the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations may be withholding. Will there be a subsequent release of additional entries from the Fauci diary?)

There is a timing problem at the heart of the October 14, 2021 mandate that no amount of recital-drafting can fix. To see it, you only have to line up the dates of the virus against the date of the order.

A Mandate Out of Time

British Columbia’s Delta variant wave — the wave the October order named explicitly in its recitals as the justification for action — did not arrive in October. Delta was first detected in BC in the spring of 2021, became the dominant strain over the summer, and peaked in the July–September 2021 window. By the time the mandate took effect, the wave it invoked was already receding (BC Centre for Disease Control, 2021, November 26).

Within the expert network, the next chapter was already being privately written before BC’s mandate was a month old. On November 25, 2021 — Thanksgiving Day — the NIAID Director received an urgent alert relayed through White House channels about a new South African variant, B.1.1.529, subsequently designated Omicron. A technical sequencing report, originating from Stéphane Bancel CEO of Moderna, forwarded to Fauci assessed the variant’s spike protein mutations — more than 30, including 10 at the receptor-binding domain — and concluded that they “would predict an escape from immune protection” (Fauci, 2026, p. 931). “An escape from immune protection” means a virus has changed enough that the immune responses a person already has — from prior infection or vaccination — no longer recognize or control it as effectively. The word “predict” did appropriate epistemic work: immune evasion was not yet confirmed. But the projection was serious enough that Fauci spent the holiday on telephone calls with public health officials across three continents, briefed the White House, and watched the UK announce flight bans from southern Africa that same evening.

Bancel’s alert — which Fauci treated as a major and urgent development — indicated that the new variant’s extensive spike mutations were expected to substantially reduce the protective effect of existing vaccines, including Moderna’s. This undercut the claim in Bonnie Henry’s October 14, 2021 vaccine mandate order that vaccination remained “the single most important preventive measure.”

Five days later, on November 30, 2021 — the same day BC confirmed its first Omicron case — Fauci recorded a briefing by Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist whose models had been tracking the new variant’s spread. His diary records Bedford’s assessment of the situation in a delta-immune population: “it is very likely that this new variant will spread widely and be dominant by the time we get to the end of February,” adding Bedford’s own caveat that “this is purely an estimate on his part based on his model and may not turn out to be the case” (Fauci, 2026, p. 940). Bedford’s projection proved accurate. What the diary records is that within the expert network it was being privately stated on the same calendar day BC’s first Omicron case was confirmed — and 47 days after BC’s mandate had taken effect.

Then came the variant the mandate could do nothing about. On November 30, 2021 — just 47 days after the order — BC confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant (CBC News, 2021, November 30). Omicron was a different problem in two respects that both cut against the mandate:

It was milder. A study published in The Lancet found Omicron carried a 59% lower risk of hospitalization and a 69% lower risk of death compared to Delta (Nyberg et al., 2022). It evaded the vaccines’ effect on transmission. The original-strain vaccines the mandate required offered substantially reduced protection against infection and transmission of Omicron (Nyberg et al., 2022).

Put the two facts together and the mandate’s window of possible usefulness nearly vanishes. It was issued after the Delta wave crested, and it targeted a workforce with a product that would prove far less able to stop the variant that dominated within weeks. A measure this disruptive — thousands of workers removed from a system in crisis — needed a strong temporal case. It had the opposite: it missed the wave it named, and the expert models tracking the wave that followed were already projecting Omicron’s dominance before BC’s first confirmed case.

“Change Our Way of Thinking”

By January 2022, Omicron was dominant, and Dr. Bonnie Henry said so plainly. On January 21, 2022, in a public statement, she told British Columbians:

I absolutely recognize this is a shift and it means we have to change our way of thinking that we have been working on so intently together for the last 2 years… They are much more like how we manage other respiratory illnesses even — influenza, RSV, or enteroviruses that cause the common cold. (as cited in Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, 2022, p. 1)

This was not a stray remark. It was the Provincial Health Officer telling the public that COVID-19 had reached the point where it should be managed like the seasonal respiratory viruses that circulate every year — influenza among them. And that comparison is devastating to the mandate, because British Columbia already had an influenza policy for healthcare workers, and that policy did not fire anyone. It permitted masking as an alternative to vaccination. The BC Nurses’ Union had challenged the flu vaccinate-or-mask policy and won that accommodation in arbitration in December 2019 (Di Castri, Henry B., et al., 2020).

If COVID-19 was now to be managed “like influenza,” the logic of BC’s own influenza policy should have followed: restore the mask alternative, and with it, the jobs of thousands of workers. Instead, the opposite happened.

What the Private Record Shows

The comparison Bonnie Henry drew in January 2022 — COVID managed like influenza — was not a scientific discovery made that month. The scientific logic behind it had been privately articulated, at the highest level of international public health authority, six weeks earlier.

On November 16, 2021, the NIAID Director met with colleagues David Morens and Jeff Taubenberger — two of the world’s leading influenza researchers — and recorded the underlying science in his personal diary. His entry notes: “Jeff and David also pointed out that for those vaccines that are required from the respiratory [route] and do not result in viraemia we do not have good vaccinations to prevent infection although we do have vaccinations that prevent the progression [to] serious disease. I refer to influenza, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and metapneumovirus” (Fauci, 2026, p. 922). The analogue Fauci named explicitly was influenza. COVID-19 vaccines, like influenza vaccines, are delivered via the respiratory route; and, as Fauci’s colleagues were noting, that route does not produce the systemic immune response required to prevent infection at the point of entry — it can reduce severity and disease progression, but not reliably prevent transmission. This is the precise scientific basis for the “managed like the flu” framing that Henry used publicly in January 2022.

That science was privately known — and being discussed among the world’s senior influenza researchers — on November 16, 2021: 33 days after the October 14 mandate, and two days before BC’s November 18 revised order which, as Post 8: Even If They Are Vaccinated documented, was quietly beginning to acknowledge in its own recitals that the most vulnerable patients remained at risk “even if they are vaccinated.” Post 8 showed that the November 18 order’s drafters were hedging language they were not confident in. The November 16 diary entry shows the scientific basis for that hesitation was already being articulated within the expert network.

The diary’s coverage then ends. The November 30, 2021 entry — the Bedford projection of Omicron’s dominance by end of February — is the last word before six months of silence. What the private record had established by that date is the scientific picture from which everything that followed proceeded: a respiratory-route vaccine whose ability to prevent transmission was already being privately qualified, deployed against a variant whose immune evasion was being projected on the day of its first confirmed BC case. The mandate that had been issued to address a different scientific moment was about to be deepened in the face of all of this.

The Statement That Undid the Orders

Bonnie Henry’s January 2022 comments did more than invite an awkward comparison. Point by point, they undercut the specific justifications the October and November orders had relied on:

Figure 1: How the January 2022 Statement Undermined the Orders

Sources: BC PHO Orders (October 14 / November 18, 2021); Dr. Henry, public statement, January 21, 2022. The scientific basis for the flu analogy was privately recorded in the NIAID Director’s diary on November 16, 2021 (Fauci, 2026, p. 922) — six weeks before Bonnie Henry’s statement.

Every column of that table describes the same phenomenon: a premise asserted in the autumn of 2021 as grounds for the most coercive measure in the province’s public health history, and then softened or abandoned by its own author within weeks. The orders said COVID demanded exceptional, uniquely strict measures; in January she said it should be managed like other respiratory viruses. The orders subordinated natural immunity to vaccination; her January framing pointed toward treating the disease as endemic. The orders dismissed asymptomatic testing; her framing pointed back toward the ordinary tools of respiratory-virus management. When a decision-maker’s own later words contradict the premises of her earlier order, those words become evidence about whether the premises were ever the real reason.

Expanded, Not Relaxed

Here is the part that is hardest to explain on public health grounds. Having acknowledged in January 2022 that COVID should be managed like influenza, Dr. Henry did not relax the mandate to match. In March 2022, she moved to expand it — extending the vaccination requirement to additional categories of health professionals — even as other Canadian provinces were lifting or announcing plans to lift their healthcare mandates (Vancouver Sun, 2022).

This is the inversion that recurs throughout the series. Scientific rigor requires adjusting the policy when the evidence changes. What happened here was the reverse: the evidence changed — a milder, vaccine-evading variant, an explicit acknowledgment that the disease was becoming endemic, other jurisdictions standing down — and the policy escalated anyway. When the facts move one way and the policy moves the other, the policy is not being driven by the facts.

As Post 7: Very Little Patience examined, this same January 2022 statement also matters as evidence of animus: Henry recognized COVID was now flu-like, yet expanded a mandate far harsher than anything BC ever imposed in fifteen years of flu policy, against the same unionized workforce. Here the point is narrower and, if anything, more basic. Set aside motive entirely. On the stated public health rationale alone — the rationale printed in the orders themselves — the January 2022 acknowledgment left the mandate without a coherent justification. A reasonable official who genuinely believed, in January 2022, that COVID should be managed like influenza had every tool available to wind the mandate down. Henry had used none of them by the time she finally rescinded the order two and a half years later.

Why the mandate then persisted until July 2024 — long after the World Health Organization declared the emergency over, and ending, as it happens, the day after the federal government moved to withdraw the vaccine itself — is the subject of the next post.

References

BC Centre for Disease Control. (2021, November 26). Weekly update on variants of concern (VOC). https://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/VoC/VoC_weekly_11262021.pdf

CBC News. (2021, November 30). B.C. confirms first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/henry-dix-nov30-1.6267987

Di Castri, A. M., Halperin, D. M., McPherson, C. M., Nunn, A., Farrar-Muir, H., Kwong, J. C., & Henry, B. (2020). Narrowing the policy gap: Lessons from years 2 and 3 of the British Columbia influenza prevention policy. Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, 16(6), 1354–1363. https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2019.1692561

Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP. (2022, March 2). Letter to the BC Ministry of Justice and Attorney General re: expanding vaccine mandates [Legal correspondence]. https://www.scribd.com/document/886877023/AGBC-Expanding-Vaccine-Mandates-2022-03

Fauci, A. S. (2026, July 25). Tony’s diary package [Personal diaries, released by U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations]. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf

Nyberg, T., Ferguson, N. M., Nash, S. G., Webster, H. H., et al. (2022). Comparative analysis of the risks of hospitalisation and death associated with SARS-CoV-2 omicron (B.1.1.529) and delta (B.1.617.2) variants in England: A cohort study. The Lancet, 399(10332), 1303–1312. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00462-7

Vancouver Sun. (2022, March). Hospital workers say double standard at work as doctors not forced to get vaccinated. https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/hospital-workers-say-double-standard-at-work-as-doctors-not-forced-to-get-vaccinated