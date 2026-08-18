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Ben Musclow's avatar
Ben Musclow
11h

Amazing that people still think that "variants" are actual viruses causing disease. Why would anyone name genetic debris from dying cells in a tissue culture, caused by the very conditions of the "experiment"? What a ridiculous and dangerous fairy tale...

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Nick Walsh's avatar
Nick Walsh
11h

This is great work, Lex. It should be held as evidence at her trial.

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