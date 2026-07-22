BC Healthcare Workers & Political Discrimination Series

In 2015, six years before the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a labour arbitrator in Ontario examined the evidence for coercive healthcare-worker vaccination policies. He was unimpressed. Evaluating expert testimony from Dr. Bonnie Henry — then British Columbia’s Deputy Provincial Health Officer — he wrote that her evidence was “planted in shallow soil” (Sault Area Hospital v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015, para. 340). That was quite a humiliation and discreditation.

That arbitrator’s name is James Hayes and above is what he thought of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s expertise. And in March 2026, the same James Hayes issued another award — this time finding that Air Canada had committed prima facie religious discrimination by denying vaccination-exemption requests to seven of its pilots, and ordering the airline to compensate them (Air Canada v. Air Line Pilots’ Association, 2026, paras. 49–52). The two decisions, separated by more than a decade, bookend the same principle. To understand what happened to BC’s healthcare workers in 2021, it helps to understand what Hayes found in 2015 — and what he found again in 2026.

The Sault Area Hospital Ruling

The 2015 case was Sault Area Hospital and District v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015 CanLII 62106 (ON LA). Sault Area Hospital had implemented a vaccinate-or-mask (VOM) policy for influenza: healthcare workers who declined the flu vaccine were required to wear a surgical mask throughout influenza season. The Ontario Nurses’ Association challenged the policy. Dr. Henry testified as an expert witness for the hospital, defending the scientific and public health rationale for coercive vaccination.

Arbitrator Hayes rejected her evidence, and he did so in language that has proven durable. His findings, quoted precisely, were these:

At paragraph 284, on the true purpose of the policy: “I have little to no doubt that the dominant, likely sole, motivation for the introduction of the Policy at SAH was to drive up immunization rates” (Sault Area Hospital, 2015, para. 284).

At paragraph 312, on the character of the policy itself, Hayes characterized the vaccinate-or-mask regime as a “coercive tool” — not a public health measure (Sault Area Hospital, 2015, para. 312).

And at paragraph 340, in the phrase that has followed Dr. Henry’s testimony ever since, he described the scientific foundation of her evidence as “planted in shallow soil” (Sault Area Hospital, 2015, para. 340).

Across paragraphs 179 to 208, Hayes addressed the hospital’s bona fide occupational requirement (BFOR) defence — the legal argument that vaccination was a genuine, necessary requirement of the job. That defence failed. The hospital did not establish that the policy was a genuine occupational requirement, nor that accommodating unvaccinated workers was impossible (Sault Area Hospital, 2015, paras. 179–208).

What Hayes Did Not Find

It is important to be precise about what the 2015 ruling did and did not hold. Hayes did not find that vaccines are ineffective, or that influenza is not a genuine hazard in healthcare settings. He found something narrower and, for present purposes, more important: that the evidence presented in support of mandatory vaccination — the kind of evidence Dr. Henry relied upon — did not survive scrutiny. The scientific foundation was shallow. The dominant motivation was compliance, not health.

This was not a fringe or informal opinion. It was a formal arbitration award, legally binding on the parties, issued after a full evidentiary hearing in which expert witnesses were examined and cross-examined. A neutral adjudicator, having heard the best case the hospital and its experts could mount, concluded that the case for coercive vaccination rested on shallow ground.

Sault Was Not the Only Ontario Ruling

Nor was Sault an isolated result. In 2018, a second Ontario arbitrator, William Kaplan, struck down a vaccinate-or-mask influenza policy in St. Michael’s Hospital v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2018 CanLII 82519 (ON LA). Kaplan, like Hayes, found that the science did not support forcing masks on unvaccinated-but-healthy nurses throughout flu season, and that the policy operated as a coercive tool to drive vaccination rather than a genuine infection-control measure. By 2019, then, the arbitral record in Canada contained at least two neutral adjudicators who had examined the evidence for coercive healthcare-worker flu vaccination and rejected it.

British Columbia’s Own Reckoning

The Sault and St. Michael’s principles did not stay in Ontario. In 2015 — the same year as the Sault award — the Nurses’ Bargaining Association filed an industry-wide application dispute (an “IWAD”) challenging British Columbia’s own influenza vaccinate-or-mask policy (BC Nurses’ Union, 2015). That dispute was set down for hearing in 2020/21. It never reached a decision on the merits. Facing a hearing on the very policy two Ontario arbitrators had already dismantled — and defending an evidentiary position her own expert testimony had seen described as “planted in shallow soil” — Dr. Henry chose a different path.

The clearest account of what happened comes not from the union but from the employers’ own bargaining agent. The Health Employers Association of BC, in its 2019–2020 Annual Report (p. 17), recorded the episode in its own words:

The Provincial Influenza Policy, and particularly the obligation to either get immunized or wear a mask in patient care areas during the flu season, has remained a contentious issue with health care unions. Although HEABC successfully defended a grievance by the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association in 2013, the Nurses’ Bargaining Association filed an industry-wide application dispute in 2015 which was set for hearing in 2020/21. The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, viewed the dispute as an opportunity to adopt a different approach in meeting the goals of preventing the spread of influenza. As a result, the policy was amended to remove the mandatory requirement for covered employees to be immunized or wear a mask. (Health Employers Association of BC, 2020, p. 17)

The language is diplomatic — “an opportunity to adopt a different approach” — but the practical effect is unambiguous. Rather than defend the mandatory vaccinate-or-mask policy at a hearing she was likely to lose, the Provincial Health Officer settled: the policy was amended in December 2019 to remove the mandatory requirement altogether (BC Nurses’ Union, 2019). Immunization and masking became “the expectation,” to be “encouraged,” but no longer strictly mandatory. To support the shift, HEABC negotiated an agreement with the BC Nurses’ Union to jointly promote flu vaccination.

It is worth naming what that retreat avoided. For a public scientific authority — a Provincial Health Officer whose credibility rests on being seen to follow the evidence — a formal, binding ruling that her signature policy was “planted in shallow soil” and functioned as a “coercive tool” would have been more than a legal loss. It would have been a public discrediting on precisely the ground she claimed as her own: the science. Settling before the hearing avoided that finding. It preserved the appearance of scientific authority by declining the contest that would have stripped it.

For a brief window, then, the position in British Columbia was settled. Coercive vaccination without a genuine accommodation had been tested in front of neutral adjudicators in Ontario, twice, and had lost both times; in BC, the policy had been withdrawn rather than defended.

The Escalation

Three months after the December 2019 policy change, the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Twenty-two months after that settlement, Dr. Henry issued the October 14, 2021 Public Health Order. It was not a vaccinate-or-mask order. It was vaccinate-or-terminate. The mask alternative — the very accommodation the BCNU had secured in 2019, the non-punitive middle ground that had replaced the coercion two Ontario arbitrators struck down — was eliminated entirely (Provincial Health Officer, 2021).

Viewed across the full decade, the pattern is hard to miss: each time a coercive measure was tested and defeated, the response was not to accept the limit but to raise the stakes on the same workforce.

Figure 1. Each successive coercive measure was struck down or challenged, and each defeat was followed by a harsher consequence applied to the same healthcare workers. The interpretation of these events as a single escalating pattern is the author’s; the underlying rulings and orders are matters of public record. Sources: Sault Area Hospital v. ONA, 2015 CanLII 62106; BCNU flu-policy arbitration (2019); BC PHO Order (Oct. 14, 2021).

This is the crucial pivot. Faced with a legal record that had twice rejected coercion in favour of accommodation, the response was not to accept the accommodation. It was to remove it, under the cover of emergency powers that insulated the order from the adversarial scrutiny arbitration would have provided. Dr. Henry’s own published papers, examined in the next post, help explain why the coercive approach persisted rather than yielding to the arbitral consensus.

The Argument the Order Was Built to Avoid

There is a straightforward logical argument buried in this sequence, and it is worth stating plainly because it is the argument the October 2021 order was structured to never have to answer.

In 2015 and again in 2018, neutral adjudicators examined the least coercive of these measures — requiring an unvaccinated worker to wear a mask — and found even that to be unreasonable on the evidence: a “coercive tool” resting on science “planted in shallow soil” (Sault Area Hospital, 2015, paras. 312, 340). Masking is a reversible, low-burden, non-invasive measure. If compelling a mask could not be justified on this evidentiary record, then compelling a medical procedure on threat of losing one’s career — a vastly more coercive and irreversible imposition — cannot logically clear a higher bar on evidence that was no stronger. The following comparison sets the two regimes side by side.

Figure 2. The comparison and its framing are the author’s; the rulings and the terms of the order are matters of public record. Sources: Sault Area Hospital v. ONA, 2015 CanLII 62106; BCNU flu-policy arbitration (2019); BC PHO Order (Oct. 14, 2021).

The point is not subtle. The more severe measure received less scrutiny, not more. And that inversion was not an accident of circumstance — it was the mechanism. By issuing the mandate as a Public Health Order under emergency powers rather than negotiating it through the collective-bargaining framework, Dr. Henry moved the most coercive measure of the decade into the one forum where the “planted in shallow soil” evidence would never be cross-examined again. The venue that had twice defeated her was simply bypassed.

That is the emergency-powers problem in a sentence: a measure that could not survive an adversarial hearing did not have to face one. The next post turns to why — to the worldview, set out in Dr. Henry’s own published work, that treated compliance itself as the measure of success.

2026: The Same Arbitrator, the Same Principle

Fast-forward to March 2026. Arbitrator James Hayes issued his award in Air Canada v. Air Line Pilots’ Association, 2026 CanLII 16803. Seven Air Canada pilots had sought religious exemptions from the airline’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. All seven were denied. Hayes found they had been wrongly denied.

His findings, quoted precisely, were these. At paragraph 49, on the sincerity of the pilots: “I have no doubt that the seven grievors acted out of personal conviction and, when giving evidence, sought to do no more than honestly describe their beliefs and circumstances” (Air Canada, 2026, para. 49).

At paragraph 50, on the legal conclusion: “For each of the seven grievors, the Union has made out a prima facie case of workplace religious discrimination pursuant to the Collective Agreement and the Canadian Human Rights Act” (Air Canada, 2026, para. 50).

At paragraph 51, on the remedy that should have applied from the start: “I find further that the seven grievors should have been placed on initial paid leaves of absence, as had been their pilot colleagues granted exemptions at the outset” (Air Canada, 2026, para. 51).

And at paragraph 52, Hayes directed Air Canada to compensate all seven grievors within sixty days (Air Canada, 2026, para. 52).

The Parallel to British Columbia

Air Canada’s errors, as Hayes identified them, map directly onto the approach taken in British Columbia. The airline had required “objective” or third-party validation of sincerely held religious beliefs, and had dismissed those beliefs as “scientifically unsound” (Air Canada, 2026). In other words, it demanded that workers justify their conscientious objections against a standard that could never be met — and treated the objections themselves as inherently illegitimate because the employer disagreed with them.

That is precisely the posture the BC Government adopted toward healthcare workers who declined vaccination: demand a justification that the process was designed to reject, and treat the underlying objection as a defect of reasoning rather than an exercise of protected conscience. What Hayes found unlawful in the Air Canada context is structurally identical to what happened in BC hospitals in the fall of 2021.

The Through-Line

The same arbitrator, examining coercive vaccination a decade apart, reached the same conclusion each time. In 2015, he found that the justification for coercive vaccination was built on shallow ground and driven by a desire to drive up compliance rather than to protect health. In 2026, he found that the same coercive logic — the refusal to accommodate sincerely held belief, the demand for an impossible standard of proof — violated workers’ human rights.

The principle that unites both rulings is simple and long-established: sincerely held beliefs — whether rooted in personal conscience, religious conviction, or a political position about bodily autonomy — cannot be dismissed by an employer merely because the employer disagrees with them. The posts that follow examine how Dr. Henry responded to her 2015 and 2019 defeats, and what she built in its place.

References

Air Canada v. Air Line Pilots’ Association, 2026 CanLII 16803 (CA LA). https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/cala/doc/2026/2026canlii16803/2026canlii16803.html

BC Nurses’ Union. (2015, October 16). BCNU grieves health authorities’ coercive flu policy. https://www.bcnu.org/news-and-events/bcnu-grieves-health-authorities-coercive-flu-policy-10162015

BC Nurses’ Union. (2019). BCNU works collaboratively to amend flu policy. https://www.bcnu.org/news-and-events/news/2019/bcnu-works-collaboratively-to-amend-flu-policy

Health Employers Association of BC. (2020). Annual report 2019–2020. https://www.heabc.bc.ca/public/AboutUs/AR2019-2020.pdf

Provincial Health Officer. (2021, October 14). COVID-19 hospital and community (health care and other services) vaccination status information and preventive measures [Public health order]. Government of British Columbia. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/archived-docs/covid-19-hospital-and-community-vaccination-status-information-preventive-measures-oct14.pdf

Sault Area Hospital and District v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2015 CanLII 62106 (ON LA). https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onla/doc/2015/2015canlii62106/2015canlii62106.html

St. Michael’s Hospital v. Ontario Nurses’ Association, 2018 CanLII 82519 (ON LA). https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onla/doc/2018/2018canlii82519/2018canlii82519.pdf