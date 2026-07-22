Truth and Freedom

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Lex Acker's avatar
Lex Acker
Jul 23

The next few posts of this story are aligned with what you suggest.

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
Jul 22Edited

The whole scamdemic was planted in loose & shallow soil from the "should be shuddered" Imperial College modeling to Safe & Effective and take it or you are out of society.

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