BC Healthcare Workers & Political Discrimination Series

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A public health order is a legal instrument. Its recitals — the numbered “Whereas” clauses that precede the operative commands — are not decoration. They are the stated factual and legal basis on which the order stands. If those premises are wrong, or if they shift, the order’s foundation shifts with them. That is why the most revealing document in this entire story is not a leaked email or an internal report. It is a second order, issued by the same official, thirty-five days after the first.

On October 14, 2021, Dr. Bonnie Henry issued the Provincial Health Officer order that placed thousands of BC healthcare workers on the path to termination. On November 18, 2021, she issued a revised order. In the space of five weeks, several of the first order’s central premises were quietly altered — and one was contradicted outright. This post lays the two orders side by side.

To read those two orders accurately requires reading them against the private scientific record that was running in parallel at the same time. The Fauci diary — the personal diary of the NIAID Director, released in July 2026 by the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations — provides that record for the weeks immediately surrounding both orders. It does not record anything about BC specifically. What it records, with precise dates, is the scientific picture the United States’s leading infectious disease official, Bonnie Henry’s counterpart, was privately holding on the same calendar days that BC’s public positions were being constructed and revised. That record diverges materially from BC’s public-facing language — not because Fauci was commenting on BC, but because the underlying science he was privately noting was the same science BC’s orders were publicly invoking.

Clause G: “The Single Most Important Preventive Measure”

The October 14 order rested on a categorical claim about the vaccines. In its recitals, it described COVID-19 vaccination as “safe, very effective, and the single most important preventive measure to reduce the risk” of COVID-19 (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a). That phrase — the single most important preventive measure — did the heavy lifting for the entire order. It is what justified overriding every other consideration, including the collective agreements, the staffing crisis, and the workers’ own medical autonomy. If vaccination was the single most important thing, everything else could be treated as secondary.

The problem is that the same official, five weeks later, put her name to a document that undercut the premise.

The private scientific record compounds the problem. On July 18, 2021 — 88 days before BC’s mandate — the NIAID Director wrote in his personal diary: “The question that is being asked is whether fully vaccinated people who have breakthrough infections can transmit the infection to others. Still no direct data either way” (Fauci, 2026, p. 812). This was not the assessment of a peripheral figure. It was the NIAID Director’s own formulation of the state of the science during the period in which BC was designing its mandate. “The single most important preventive measure” — BC’s categorical October claim — was a conclusion the science had not yet delivered. The evidentiary premise for that claim did not exist when the claim was being drafted.

Eight days later, the data arrived — and it went in exactly the wrong direction. On July 26–27, 2021, Fauci recorded that CDC studies were showing “the level of virus in the nasopharynx of vaccinated people with asymptomatic breakthrough infections is similar according to CT values to that in individuals who are infected asymptomatically and who have not been vaccinated” (Fauci, 2026, p. 820). Within 24 hours he was briefing President Biden on the same finding (Fauci, 2026, p. 821). The equivalence of vaccinated and unvaccinated nasopharyngeal viral loads was significant enough to trigger an emergency revision of CDC masking guidelines for vaccinated people indoors. “The single most important preventive measure,” BC would write 79 days later, to justify terminating thousands of workers. The science its own authors were privately recording in July had already established the transmission distinction the mandate relied on was not what the public was being told.

Clause M: The Admission That Changed Everything

The October 14 order justified itself, in part, by reference to the risk faced by vulnerable populations. Its recital on the point read:

The presence of virus variants of concern in the Province, in particular the Delta variant, has not only heightened the risk to the population generally but, more particularly, has significantly heightened the risk to individuals of advanced age, and individuals with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems. (Provincial Health Officer, 2021a)

The implicit logic — the logic delivered to the public for the better part of 2021 — was that healthcare workers had to be vaccinated to protect these vulnerable patients. Get vaccinated to protect your elders. It was the moral core of the entire campaign.

Then, on November 18, the recital was rewritten. The new version read:

Persons receiving health care, personal care or home support in hospital or community settings often are of an advanced age, have chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems which make them particularly vulnerable to severe illness and death from COVID-19, even if they are vaccinated. (Provincial Health Officer, 2021b)

*** Read those last four words again: even if they are vaccinated.***

This is a stunning admission, and it is buried in the recitals of the government’s own order. In October, the vaccine was “the single most important preventive measure.” In November, the same author conceded that the most vulnerable people — the very patients the mandate was said to protect — remain “particularly vulnerable to severe illness and death from COVID-19, even if they are vaccinated.” If the frail and elderly are not protected by their own vaccination, and the order elsewhere would come to acknowledge that vaccinated people can still be infected and transmit the virus, then the central promise of the mandate — vaccinate the workforce to shield the vulnerable — does not hold. The November order negated, in a single subordinate clause, the public health messaging that had been used all year to justify compulsory vaccination of the population at large.

The private record confirms this scientific reality was not a discovery made in November. On November 16, 2021 — two days before BC’s revised order — Fauci and his colleagues David Morens and Jeff Taubenberger were privately discussing the fundamental limitation of respiratory-route vaccines. His diary entry records: “Jeff and David also pointed out that for those vaccines that are required from the respiratory [route] and do not result in viraemia we do not have good vaccinations to prevent infection although we do have vaccinations that prevent the progression [to] serious disease. I refer to influenza, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and metapneumovirus” (Fauci, 2026, pp. 920–924). COVID-19 vaccines are delivered via the respiratory route. The analogue Fauci named explicitly — influenza — does not prevent infection; it reduces severity and duration. This is precisely the science that would later force the “managed like the flu” pivot examined in Post 9. On November 16, 2021, it was already being privately articulated, at the highest level of international public health authority, two days before BC’s revised order acknowledged that the vulnerable remained at risk “even if they are vaccinated.”

The evening before the revised order, Fauci wrote: “I’m well aware that many people who are vaccinated are still getting infected and that worried me a lot” (Fauci, 2026, pp. 924–927). He wrote this after attending a book party where proof of vaccination was required at the door — and still worried he might have been infected in the crowded, masked, vaccinated room. The NIAID Director was privately anxious on November 17 about the very thing BC’s November 18 order was, the next morning, beginning — in four understated words — to acknowledge.

The Language They Hedged

The drafting record shows that Bonnie Henry knew exactly what she was doing. In the FOI file, an earlier draft of a background passage read: “Implementation of this order mitigate risks for breakthrough COVID-19 infections affecting seniors in LTC/AL care homes” (BC Ministry of Health, 2022, p. 193). In the version that survives at page 193, three words have been inserted: “Implementation of this order is intended to mitigate risks for breakthrough COVID-19 infections affecting seniors in LTC/AL care homes” (BC Ministry of Health, 2022, p. 193).

The phrase “breakthrough infection” is itself an admission — a breakthrough infection is, by definition, an infection in a vaccinated person. And the insertion of “is intended to” converts a claim of effect into a statement of aspiration. The drafters moved from this order mitigates risk to this order is intended to mitigate risk. That is the language of people who know they cannot promise the result — because they already know the vaccines do not reliably prevent transmission. You do not hedge language you are confident in.

The same tension between what the science showed and what the public record said was operating at the highest levels of the US federal response on the same calendar day. On November 18, 2021 — the day BC issued its revised order — Fauci received a message from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, relayed via Jeff Zients: Klain praised Fauci’s public communication but was concerned that Fauci’s truthful warnings about a possible winter surge were creating a messaging difficulty. Fauci recorded: “Ron thought I was doing a terrific job with the messaging but he was a little concerned that I might be saying that we might have a tough time this winter” (Fauci, 2026, p. 924). On the same day that BC’s revised PHO quietly inserted “is intended to” — hedging a claim the science could not support — the White House Chief of Staff was flagging concern that accurate public health warnings were straining the messaging. The management of language, in both jurisdictions, was running ahead of the science it was supposed to reflect.

The Core Shift

The contradiction over vulnerability was not an isolated edit. Laying the two orders side by side reveals a systematic hardening across nearly every dimension:

Figure 1: The Core Shift — October 14 vs. November 18, 2021

Source: comparison of the operative text of the two BC PHO orders. See text for NIAID Director diary entries contemporaneous with each order.

Two of these shifts deserve particular attention.

Reconsideration was closed off. Under the Public Health Act, a person subject to an order has a statutory route to ask for it to be reconsidered (Public Health Act, S.B.C. 2008, c. 28). The October order, however narrowly, still operated within that framework. By November, the order’s structure treated non-medical reconsideration as effectively unavailable, with the volume of requests folded into a rationale for relying on emergency powers rather than individual review. An official who invokes emergency powers to avoid having to reconsider her own order is an official insulating a decision from scrutiny — not one confident it would survive it.

The carve-outs appeared. The October order contained no explicit worker exceptions. By November, construction workers, vendors, and certain technical specialists could enter the same facilities under conditions. The virus did not distinguish between a nurse and a contractor standing in the same corridor. The order did. Exceptions carved out for operational convenience, while frontline clinicians were terminated for the identical presence in the identical building, are difficult to reconcile with a measure whose stated purpose was uniform infection control.

The Justifications Kept Moving

Beyond the structural changes, the reasons given for the mandate shifted between the two orders — each shift conveniently strengthening the case for coercion:

Figure 2: The Justifications Kept Moving

Source: comparison of the operative text of the two BC PHO orders. See text for Fauci diary entries documenting the contemporaneous private scientific record.

The most telling entry is the last one. In October, the order proceeded on the basis that existing vaccination rates were adequate to the task. By November, the order’s reasoning implied that higher rates were now needed. This is the classic signature of a moving goalpost: when the stated threshold is reached, the threshold moves. As earlier posts in this series documented, BC’s healthcare workforce was already 88% vaccinated with at least one dose by June 2021 and 96% fully vaccinated by November 2, 2021 (BC Ministry of Health, 2022, pp. 473, 613). A policy whose required coverage rises every time the workforce meets it is not a policy calibrated to a health outcome. It is a policy calibrated to compliance for its own sake.

Why This Matters Legally

Shifting justifications are not merely an intellectual embarrassment. In discrimination law they are a recognized species of circumstantial evidence. When a decision-maker offers one rationale, and then — as that rationale becomes untenable — quietly substitutes another, tribunals are entitled to ask whether the stated reasons are the real reasons. A justification that changes to fit the desired result, rather than a result that follows from a stable justification, invites the inference that the true motive lies elsewhere.

Here, the direction of every shift points the same way: toward more coercion, less accommodation, and less oversight. Reconsideration narrowed. Natural immunity was subordinated. Alternatives like testing were dismissed. Emergency powers were invoked to foreclose review. The required coverage rose. None of these changes made the order more protective of patients — the November order itself conceded the vulnerable remained at risk “even if they are vaccinated.” What the changes did accomplish was to make the order harder to challenge and harder to escape.

The private record provides the institutional endpoint of this arc. On September 2, 2022 — nearly a year after BC’s October 14 mandate — the NIAID Director wrote privately: “No matter what we say, the message will not change the facts and we’re getting close to the line of overselling something” (Fauci, 2026, p. 1053). Two days later, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain described the newly authorized bivalent booster in an email to Fauci’s office: “Whatever whatever we can do to get big take up on this new bivalent — it’s our only real hope [not] to have a third winter of death” (Fauci, 2026, p. 1054). “Our only real hope” is not a scientific assessment. It is a political one. The diary’s private arc — from “still no direct data either way” in July 2021 to “we’re getting close to the line of overselling something” in September 2022 — is the private record of the scientific picture that ran in parallel to, and diverged from, BC’s public positions throughout. That is the pattern this series has traced from the beginning: a policy in search of justifications, rather than a justification giving rise to a policy.

The next post examines the moment the entire edifice became impossible to defend on its own terms — when Dr. Henry herself told the public that COVID-19 should now be managed like the flu.

References

BC Ministry of Health. (2022). Freedom of Information request HTH-2022-21074 [Records released under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act]. https://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2022-21074.pdf

Fauci, A. S. (2026, July 25). Tony’s diary package [Personal diaries, released by U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations]. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf

Provincial Health Officer. (2021a, October 14). COVID-19 hospital and community (health care and other services) vaccination status information and preventive measures [Public health order]. Province of British Columbia. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/archived-docs/covid-19-hospital-and-community-vaccination-status-information-preventive-measures-oct14.pdf

Provincial Health Officer. (2021b, November 18). COVID-19 hospital and community (health care and other services) vaccination status information and preventive measures [Public health order]. Province of British Columbia. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/archived-docs/covid-19-hospital-and-community-vaccination-status-information-preventive-measures-november-18-2022.pdf

Public Health Act, S.B.C. 2008, c. 28. https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/08028_01#section28