Truth and Freedom

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Clairity Blue's avatar
Clairity Blue
14hEdited

I do appreciate these reports. My husband and I were BC nurses at VGH and Nanaimo hospital, and we were terminated. Over 35 years of critical care experience between the both of us. We lost our home and had to come crawling back to live in the US with our parents since we could no longer work. It wasn't hard to find jobs in the US as many states didn't have vaccine requirements.

We are heartbroken at all we lost in BC, including having our children grow up in their birthland. We pray for justice.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Why was Bon Bon so intent on firing our much needed healthcare workers here in BC.

The nurses had already fought and won a battle against forced influenza vaccination but this time they just bent over for the employer, what changed.

(My union at the federal crown corporation also not only bent over for the employer but mirrored the employer’s vaccination policy on the unions employees)

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