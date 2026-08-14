**A Small Ask to My Subscribers**

I started this Substack in June 2023 because it was clear that governments had gone badly wrong in their COVID pandemic responses, and I believed I had something useful to contribute to the public debate.

It took me more than a year to find the courage to publish my first post—the one documenting how the Employment Insurance Commission had created an unfair two-tier adjudication system against the unvaccinated. I had sat on the receipts for over a year before I finally wrote it.

What finally pushed me to step outside my comfort zone was something Jordan Peterson said in one of his talks: if you want to have an adventure, start telling the truth. That single observation was the catalyst. Thank you Jordan Peterson for your inspiration, I heard about your health challenges, I hope you get better.

COVID vaccine harm is finally breaking into the open. In the United States we have the Fauci diary and text messages. In Canada we have the Allison Inquiry, led by Shawn Buckley and MP Dean Allison. Just today, Dr. Charles Hoffe spoke at the Allison Inquiry press conference on Parliament Hill—another clear marker that these issues are moving from the margins into mainstream discussion.

Today I’m writing not to offer a new point of view on some government idiocies, but to ask my subscribers for a favor. It isn’t money, but to use your social media to disseminate my two posts on COVID vaccines AEFIs. I have removed the paywall on all older posts. The current moment demands it.

My own involvement with the two posts I’m asking you to share began in June 2024. Dr. Hoffe’s lawyer, Lee Turner, appeared on a Zoom call with a freedom group. He explained that he had just received a Freedom of Information package containing more than 1,300 pages of AEFI data and internal emails. He asked if anyone was willing to examine it. I volunteered. That is how I came to research and write the two reviews of FOI F23-1799.

Together, these two posts provide strong, documented evidence that COVID-19 vaccines caused far higher rates of adverse events than publicly acknowledged, that BC public health officials knew this early, and that they both downplayed the harms and moved against Dr. Hoffe who tried to protect the public from public harms introduced by public health officials.

**Review of FOI F23-1799 and BC Public Health’s Handling of COVID-19 Vaccines AEFI – Part 1**

Drawing on those 1,300+ pages, this post shows that BC CDC and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry were aware of elevated harms from the earliest weeks of the rollout. Central to the concealment was a two-tier AEFI reporting system. Internally, BC public health used a broader definition of “serious” adverse events. For the public, they applied a much narrower definition. The result was that public reports systematically understated the true rate of serious AEFIs by a factor of roughly 3.7, concealing about 73% of the serious events recorded in the non-public data.

Non-public reports already showed COVID-19 vaccine AEFI rates many times higher than historic influenza baselines, higher rates with higher mRNA content (Moderna vs. Pfizer), early safety signals (including Bell’s palsy and thrombocytopenia), and specific “toxic” lots such as Pfizer EP6017 and Moderna #300042698 that produced elevated harms—yet were not recalled.

The same internal emails also reveal how BC public health responded to Dr. Charles Hoffe when he reported clusters of serious injuries in his patients (many linked to the toxic Moderna lot). On April 8, 2021—while already in possession of the elevated AEFI data—Bonnie Henry stated that Hoffe should be reported to the College of Physicians and Surgeons. Carol Fenton of Interior Health was simultaneously “crafting a response… to try and mitigate the harm” caused by his concerns and working with the College. That same day, Douglas Smith of Interior Health confirmed he had filed a formal complaint against Hoffe with the College. In short, the lawfare against Dr. Hoffe was initiated by BC public health officials at the same time they knew the vaccines were producing harms far above expected baselines.

**Review of FOI F23-1799 and BC Public Health’s Handling of COVID-19 Vaccines AEFI – Part 2**

This follow-up focuses on the stark contrast between what Dr. Henry knew and what she told the public. On the morning of March 15, 2021 she received an internal BC CDC report showing aggregate AEFI rates roughly 19 times higher (and serious rates over 22 times higher) than flu vaccine baselines, with individual lots ranging up to 82 times higher. That same afternoon she held a press conference declaring the vaccines “safe and effective,” denying safety signals, and accelerating the rollout. The internal data also revealed a massive gender disparity (roughly 9:1 female-to-male AEFI reports) that was never disclosed. By September 2021, 92% of lots still exceeded flu baselines and 42% had worse profiles than the already-restricted AstraZeneca product. The pattern of quiet lot management versus public reassurance raises serious questions about informed consent and institutional accountability.

Please post both articles on X, Facebook, and wherever else you have reach. Forward them to social media influencers, Members of Parliament, provincial MLAs, American politicians, journalists—anyone who might amplify the record of what BC public health authorities, and in particular Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, knew about vaccine harms and how they handled that information.

Our American neighbours in particular need to see what BC officials knew and, by all appearances, chose not to share.

I also welcome requests for interviews on this material.

Thank you.

Lex Acker